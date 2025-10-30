Dia de los Muertos 2025
20 Houston Dia de los Muertos celebrations with music, food, and more
Houstonians have myriad Halloween offerings to celebrate that spooky night. But many people are also psyched about Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, where Houstonians honor their loved ones that are no longer with us. But it’s also a time to celebrate Latin culture, enjoy live music and dancing, and snack on some pan de muerto (translation: bread of the dead).
Here’s a rundown of Dia de los Muertos-related events happening all over the city this weekend:
Friday
Over at Trebly Park, enjoy a free outdoor screening of Coco under the stars. You can also enjoy pre-movie fun with character meet-and-greets, free face painting, popcorn, and candy. 6 pm.
Saturday
Azteca’s Farmer’s Market will celebrate Dia de los Muertos with ballet folklorico dancers, music, a fashion show, art displays and much more. The ofrenda will be open for all to see and you can bring a photo of your loved ones to place on the altars. Noon.
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery will have a procession and reception, honoring the departed with respect, warmth, ceremony, art, performance and a touch of humor. Traditional refreshments, including tamales and pan de muerto, will be served. 5:30 pm.
Children’s Museum Houston will be transformed into a Land of the Dead. Step into a celebration bursting with vibrant marigolds, dazzling sugar skulls, and meaningful traditions. Experience Mexican culture through storytelling and dance that bring Día de los Muertos to life. 9 am.
Over at City Place, enjoy live music, special photo moments, an Azteca indigenous dance performance, along with other pop-up craft activations. Stroll through a curated Día de los Muertos mercado, contribute to a 360 community altar, and more surprises. 2 pm.
FR33DOM will host “NEON DE LOS MUERTOS TRIFECTA,” the third annual Day of the Dead EDM celebration. They will have over 10 vendors with arts, crafts, ravewear, food, drinks, sugar skull face painters, and three warehouses with different music and immersive art. 8 pm.
Multicultural Education & Counseling through the Arts (MECA) will have its two-day Día de Muertos Festival. From Danza Azteca Macuixochitl, Duo Menil, Los Regioñarios to Vanessa y Banda La Garita, Danza Folklorico de Solei, the lineup is packed with incredible performances celebrating culture and community. 11 am.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will have a punch party at Rienzi. Explore the grounds and the art collection while enjoying a time-honored blend of spirits, citrus, sugar, and spices. Masquerade attire and Día de los Muertos makeup are encouraged. 6:30 pm.
Numbers’ Underworld Monthly Bash will salute Dia de Los Muertos with the Women of the Underworld: DJ Cyberina Flux, DJ Pthalo, and DJ Mina. Cover is $10 (over 21) and $15 (under 21). $5 off if you come in your Dia de los Muertos best creation. 9 pm.
St. Bernard’s Pub will celebrate with a Dia de los Muertos/Halloween show featuring live performances from The Skatastrophics, Palookas, Dubtrine, and DJ Bobbydust. Costumes are welcome, of course. 8 pm.
Under the Volcano’s Day of the Dead shindig will feature DJ Felipe Galván spinning a mix of cumbia, reggae, mambo, jump blues, ska, rockabilly, soul, & punk. Enjoy delicious pan de muertos while honoring this special tradition. 6 pm.
Verde Garden will be celebrating all weekend long with face painting, folklorico dancers, live mariachi performances, live DJs, festive photo opportunities, food and drink specials, and more. There will also be a market, a mechanical bull and flower bouquet-making. 7 pm.
The Westin at the Woodlands’ Como Social Club will have a party with refined shareables —mini quesadillas, salsa y escabeche, and guacamole con chicharrones—alongside crafted cocktails. Raise a glass to recuerdos, sabor, and good company. 8 pm.
Wonky Power will honor the spirits through a free night of goth, darkwave, rock en español, and cumbia sounds that move between worlds. The late-night market will feature art, fashion, and local vendors — all under the glow of the altar. 8 pm.
Sunday
Axelrad will have a free Dia De Los Muertos tribute on its new festival stage, with live sets from Los Skarnales, King Baby, Indaskies, & Phil Lerma. There will be food trucks and plenty of live vendors, courtesy of Tulip’s Market. 1 pm.
Discovery Green begins its celebration with a procession led by Danza Azteca Macuilxochitl, followed by the Catrín y Catrinas Parade. At sunset, there will be a concert by the Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus and a tribute concert curated by Nick Gaitan. 3 pm.
Forest Park Lawndale will have an afternoon filled with tradition, culture, and celebration. We’re talking about folklorico dancers, a Selena tribute, food & merchandise vendors, music, raffles, lotería & much more. Noon.
Historic Hollywood Cemetery will have a community celebration with a community ofrenda, live music, food and drinks, a vendor market, and family activities. You can also explore the historic property and learn about the cemetery’s history. 10 am.
Karbach Brewing Co. will have a full day of music, dance, and tradition. The day will include a Catrina fashion show, ballet folklórico, a car show featuring lowriders & classic rides, and exclusive event glassware (available while supplies last). 11 am.
Tago will welcome Caférreo for a celebration of coffee, music, and Latin culture. They will also host the Don Julio Truck at 2 pm, where guests can enjoy handcrafted Don Julio cocktails, festive photo moments, and half-off all Don Julio cocktails. 11 am.