weekend event planner
Here are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
Once again, we have an amazing weekend full of live music coming up. We’re talking Chance the Rapper at Bayou Music Center, HAIM at White Oak Music Hall, The Struts at House of Blues, Bring Me the Horizon at Toyota Center and even Uncle Charlie’s Cookout – featuring Charlie Wilson, Babyface and El DeBarge – over at the Woodlands Pavilion.
But we shouldn’t forget about the other fun, delicious stuff going on, from wine-filled soirees to free bagels. By the way, would you like some sausage?
Thursday, September 25
Collaborative for Children presents Building Blocks Luncheon
Collaborative for Children will host its annual fundraising luncheon. Luncheon co-chairs Sarah and Dan DeSnyder and Kaitlin and Charlie Yardley will welcome supporters for an afternoon highlighting the work of Collaborative for Children, with stories from the nonprofit’s Centers of Excellence and opportunities to learn about the crucial need for early childhood education in Houston. 11:30 am.
Academy Sports + Outdoors presents Savannah Bananas Meet & Greet
Savannah, GA-based exhibition barnstorming baseball team the Savannah Bananas will be at Daikin Park this weekend, going up against the Texas Tailgaters as part of their Banana Ball World Tour. Before that happens, the Bananas and the Tailgaters will be at Academy Sports + Outdoors’s Kirby location, giving Houston-area fans an unforgettable chance to meet some of their favorite Bananas players up close. Baseball fans can expect to get their Bananas gear autographed and snap a photo with select players. 6 pm.
The Periwinkle Foundation presents Iron Bartender
The Periwinkle Foundation presents Houston’s premier bartender competition, featuring signature cocktails by celebrated bartenders at restaurants and bars across the city. $1 from the sale of each cocktail was donated to The Periwinkle Foundation. A panel of judges scored the cocktails, and the six bartenders with the top scores are competing in the finals this weekend, when the title of Iron Bartender will be awarded. Guests will cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award. 6:30 pm.
Friday, September 26
Jeff’s Bagel Run Birthday Bash
In honor of co-founder Jeff Perera’s birthday, Jeff’s Bagel Run is throwing a birthday bash like no other. The bagel shop invites anyone named Jeff, Geoff, Jeffrey, or Geoffrey to stop by any location, show a valid ID, and enjoy a free bagel and side spread of their choice. They’ll also debut Jeff’s favorite drink reimagined for coffee lovers: the Root Beer Float Latte. This limited-time menu item blends nostalgic root beer flavor with espresso and creamy cold foam for a one-of-a-kind sip. 6:30 am.
The Woodlands Arts Council presents Texas Fine Craft Show
The Texas Fine Craft Show is an indoor shopping experience that invites art enthusiasts, design lovers, and collectors to explore and purchase original, handmade works in a thoughtfully curated setting. The weekend opens with Cheers!, an exclusive special event that offers first access to the fine craft works while attendees enjoy sparkling wine, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and an atmosphere that celebrates artistry and craftsmanship at its finest. 5 pm (10 am Saturday; Noon Sunday).
Wine Dinner & Stories: A French-Inspired Evening
Enjoy a night of great stories, French wines, and Creole flavors at Brennan’s of Houston. New Orleans cocktail historian Elizabeth Pearce and Brennan’s wine expert Marcus Gausepohl will share the fascinating tale of how Texas saved France’s cognac and wine industry in the late 1800s — and the ripple effects around the world. The evening begins with welcome bites and a classic French 75 cocktail, followed by a three-course dinner. 6:30 pm.
University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance presents The Circadian Project with PUSH Physical Theatre
The Circadian Project is a world-premiere, embodied storytelling event that exemplifies the expression “leap, and the net shall appear,” as the University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance's incoming MFA Acting cohort and select undergrads build a project. In just over 100 hours of rehearsal, an entire play without words will be conceived, devised, and performed, led by PUSH Physical Theatre, courtesy of Cynthia Woods Mitchell Visiting Artists. 7:30 pm.
Saturday, September 27
Children’s Museum Houston presents "Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!" opening day
Children’s Museum Houston is putting the fun in “fundamentally overengineered” with the opening of "Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!," an all-new exhibit inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and inventor whose wacky contraptions turned the ordinary into the extraordinary. The hands-on experience invites visitors to step into Rube’s world of wild machines, chain reactions, and over-the-top imagination. Through Sunday, January 11. 9 am.
Houston Farmers Market presents The Pumpkin Patch
The Pumpkin Patch at the Houston Farmers Market returns with pumpkins aplenty, photo backdrops, family-friendly activities, and more. From tiny treasures to giant gourds, festive guests are invited to find their pick of the patch. The Pumpkin Patch kicks off with a Fall Festival featuring live music from DJ I.V. and Charlie McCabe, children's music with Andyrooniverse, children's storytelling, family activities, and more. Through Sunday, October 26. 10 am.
Heights Odd Fellows Lodge presents Sausage Fest
Have you ever had sausage-on-a-stick? If you haven’t, you’ll have a chance to get one this weekend. Everyone is invited to Heights Odd Fellows Lodge, who’ll have plenty of room for its annual celebration of all things sausage. Break out your lederhosen and dirndls for thirst-quenching librations, sausage, music, fun and gemütlichkeit! (Gemütlichkeit is a German word meaning a space or state of warmth, friendliness, and good cheer, BTW.) Noon.
Chefs For Farmers Food and Wine Festival
Chefs For Farmers Food & Wine Festival returns to Houston next weekend. The two-day fest will feature over 60 chefs and local farms that will unite for bites, pours, and culinary moments. Attendees can enjoy unlimited bites and sips, entertainment, and activities including a garden-inspired space with curated pours and photo ops; a tailgate experience with beer pairings, lawn games, and football on the big screen; and a celebration of barbecue traditions and regional flavors. 1 pm VIP; 2 pm general admission (Same times on Sunday).
Sunday, September 28
Houston PetSet presents Fierce & Fabulous Soirée
Who likes live music, fundraising and giving wayward animals a home? Houston PetSet, a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston’s homeless animal crisis, presents the annual Fierce & Fabulous Soirée. For the first time, the annual soirée will shift to a brunch format, called Le Brunch. The event will feature an exclusive performance by special guests Billy Bob Thornton (yes, the guy from Landman also plays music) and The Boxmasters. Noon.
Slavic Heritage Alliance of Greater Houston presents Slavic Heritage Festival
The 62nd Sts. Cyril and Methodius Slavic Heritage Festival will celebrate the vibrant cultures of Croatia, Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The event will feature a full day of music, dance, folk art, and a wide selection of authentic foods and beers. There will also be a Kids’ Corner filled with games, puzzles, face painting, and activities for all ages. Between performances, the Chris Rybak Band will keep the festival alive with lively polka music all day long. Noon.
Arthouse Houston presents 9 to 5: Film and Live Music
Arthouse Houston will present the 1980 comedy caper 9 to 5, starring the legendary trio of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton as female secretaries who are tormented and disrespected by their tyrannical, sexist boss (Dabney Coleman). After managing to trap him in his own house, they assume control of his department, and productivity leaps, but just how long can they keep him tied up? The show will begin with live country music performed by local singer/songwriter Allison Holmes. 7 pm.