University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance presents The Circadian Project with PUSH Physical Theatre

The Circadian Project is a world premiere embodied storytelling event that exemplifies the expression, “leap, and the net shall appear,” as the University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance's incoming MFA Acting cohort and select undergrads build a project like no other. In just over 100 hours of rehearsal, an entire play without words will be conceived, devised, and performed, led by PUSH Physical Theatre, courtesy of a Cynthia Woods Mitchell Visiting Artists.