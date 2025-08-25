The Periwinkle Foundation presents Iron Bartender

Iron Bartender is Houston’s premier bartender competition featuring signature cocktails by celebrated bartenders at restaurants and bars across the city and benefiting the Periwinkle Foundation.

Each bartender presented a signature “Periwinkle Cocktail” at their bar/restaurant from June 5 through July 8. One dollar from the sale of each cocktail was donated to The Periwinkle Foundation.

A panel of judges scored the cocktails, and the six bartenders with the top scores are competing in the Finals. Guests will cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.

WHEN

WHERE

Lyric Market
Lyric Market, 411 Smith St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://ironbartender.org/

TICKET INFO

$75-$3,500

