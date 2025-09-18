The Woodlands Arts Council presents Texas Fine Craft Show

From the producers of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, the Texas Fine Craft Show is an indoor shopping experience that invites art enthusiasts, design lovers, and collectors to explore and purchase original, handmade works in a thoughtfully curated setting.

Visitors can discover a diverse array of media from 60 nationally juried artists, including ceramics, decorative fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, wearable art, and wood. Guests will have the opportunity to engage directly with the creators, learn their stories, and take home one-of-a-kind pieces.

The weekend opens with Cheers!, an exclusive evening on September 26. The special event offers first access to the fine craft works while guests enjoy sparkling wine, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and an atmosphere that celebrates artistry and craftsmanship at its finest.