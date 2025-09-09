Children’s Museum Houston presents "Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!" opening day

Children’s Museum Houston is putting the fun in “fundamentally overengineered” with the opening of "Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!," an all-new exhibit inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and inventor whose wacky contraptions turned the ordinary into the extraordinary.

The hands-on experience invites visitors to step into Rube’s world of wild machines, chain reactions, and over-the-top imagination. Created by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with the Heirs of Rube Goldberg, the nationally touring exhibition brings Rube’s iconic illustrations to life with 3D, life-sized machines and interactive activities that celebrate the comedy of complication.

These experiences provide insight into the legacy of Rube Goldberg and how classic engineering principles can be reimagined as entry points for deeper exploration of STEAM concepts for 21st century learning.

The exhibition will remain on display through through January 11, 2026.