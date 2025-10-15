weekend event planner
These are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
Good grief! There’s a bunch of cool stuff happening this weekend!
There are not one, but two home tours that’ll be taking place on the same day. A local jazz star returns to salute his hometown. MasterChef veterans will be making mouths water. A couple of art galleries will premiere fascinating exhibits. And Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand will be popping up all weekend long.
So, get out there and have some good ol’ Houston fun. As a visiting, gangsta rap icon would say, you know how we do it.
Thursday, October 16
Draper James: The Decade Tour
Draper James is popping up across the South to celebrate 10 years of signature Southern charm—and Houston is next. The lifestyle brand, founded by actress/producer Reese Witherspoon, will take over Hotel Granduca for a weekend of sweet tea sips and exclusive shopping experiences straight from Nashville. It all starts on Thursday with a PJ party, cocktails, and complimentary onsite monogramming. 4 pm (10 am Friday and Saturday; 9 am Sunday).
Sawyer Yards presents "Step Into the Light" opening reception
"Step Into the Light" is a response to the darker, more morose side of remembrance and death. The exhibition focuses on the lighter side of the passing of loved ones, their memory, and the light that shines in each person and living being. There are lights emitted from the inner to the outer. Perhaps one considers the life of light itself, or the light which is often described as being “at the end of the tunnel.” Through Saturday, December 6. 6 pm.
Alley Theatre presents The Da Vinci Code
Symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history. Following the clues hidden in ancient symbols and imagery, they uncover secrets that lead them on a dangerous quest. Based on the smash hit novel by Dan Brown (later adapted into a movie starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard), the play takes audiences on a journey across Europe to the Louvre, Westminster Abbey, and Rosslyn Chapel. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 2 and 8 pm Saturday; 2 pm Sunday).
Friday, October 17
Reeves Art + Design presents Julianna Bray: "Good Enough to Eat" opening reception
"Good Enough to Eat" is a ceramic exhibition featuring the colorful, vibrant work of local artist Julianna Bray. Her work showcases sculptural art that is intended to capture those joyful nostalgic moments, providing a playful escape from the stresses of everyday life. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic communications from the University of Houston and nearly two decades as an Emmy-winning broadcast designer, she expertly blends her humor with clean, precise designs. Through Saturday, November 1. 6 pm.
MasterChef All-Stars Live!
MasterChef All-Stars Live! comes to Houston, bringing chefs straight from the kitchen of the iconic, Gordon Ramsay-led competitive-cooking show. This stage show delivers the MasterChef experience by featuring head-to-head battles, challenges, and culinary creations. The chefs will also talk about what it’s like to cook in America’s famous kitchen, the toughest judges, and cooking tips and tricks. 7:30 pm.
DACAMERA presents Walter Smith III Quartet
For his recent Blue Note Records release three of us are from Houston and Reuben is not, saxophonist Walter Smith III pays homage to his hometown. In the DACAMERA jazz series kickoff, the supergroup of brothers in arms (Jason Moran, piano; Reuben Rogers, bass; Kendrick Scott, drums) celebrates the Bayou City with evocative songs like "610 Loop," "Lone Star," "Cezanne," and "Montrose Nocturne." 8 pm.
Ice Cube in concert
Do you know there are people out there who have no idea that Ice Cube started his career as one of the coldest MCs to ever get on a mic? In fairness, starring in family-friendly movies like Are We There Yet? may have dulled his edge over the years. Cube is currently on the road, ready to school all these novices. He’ll be in Houston this weekend, as part of his "Truth to Power - Four Decades of Attitude" tour. Cube's first domestic headlining tour in over a decade will highlight his 40-year career, as well as his latest album, 2024's Man Down. 8 pm.
Saturday, October 18
The Flat presents Montrose Community Day
Montrose hangout The Flat completes its weeklong, 20th anniversary celebration by hosting Montrose Community Day with Art League Houston, bringing together artists and creatives, including Jackson Allers, Phthalo, John O’Dowd, and special guest Garth Trinidad, alongside music from DJ Sun and friends. The evening continues with Sora from Chris Ryo and Giovani, a special-edition set from Doc Guava, and a finale featuring Sun, Malcolm Bravo, Giovani, Amanda Robinson. 10 am.
AIA Houston presents 2025 Home Tour
Eight architect-designed houses representing the finest in new residential architecture will be featured in the 2025 Annual AIA Houston Home Tour. The two-day, self-guided event offers a unique opportunity to go inside a range of high-quality homes designed by local, licensed architects. AIA architects will be present at each house to answer questions and provide visitors with inspiration. All the homes on the tour are located within the Houston metropolitan area, designed by AIA architects, and completed within the last five years. Noon.
East End District presents 27th Annual Eastwood Home Tour
The 27th Annual Eastwood Home Tour is themed “The Power of the Porch,” celebrating Houston’s largest intact collection of Arts & Crafts, Prairie, and American Foursquare architecture and the power that architecture can have to bring neighbors together. The annual home tour not only showcases some of Eastwood’s architectural gems, it also raises funds for the Eastwood Civic Association to continue advocating for a stronger, more connected community. Noon.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Mountains
Mountains is an experimental live-cinema performance that explores the cyclical nature of human experience. Houston-based artists Stephan Hillerbrand and Mary Magsamen physically control a scroll of backlit paper while Kirk Lynn narrates, manipulating time by slowing, speeding, pausing, or reversing the story as it unfolds. Presented in conjunction with nothing is precious, everything is game, FotoFest’s midcareer survey of the collaborative work of Hillerbrand and Magsamen. 7 pm.
Sunday, October 19
Wings Over Houston Airshow
Returning for its 41st year, the CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow will include hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage aviation, interactive areas for children and adults, and opportunities for guests to give back to the community. Headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the two-day event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, including the only two airworthy B-29 Super Fortress bombers in the world, along with the thrills of modern aviation. 10 am (10 am Saturday).
Cactus Music presents Peanuts: The Music of Vince Guaraldi Listening Party
Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts gang and the timeless Vince Guaraldi music that weaves its way through every movie and TV special. There will be a costume contest for best Peanuts character, commemorative stickers for attendees, and a free poster with purchase of at least two featured titles. Free Saint Arnold beer and slices of Star Pizza will also be available. 1 pm.
Color Factory presents Trick or Treat Night
Color Factory will be celebrating all the colors and creatures of the season with the return of their Halloween trick-or-treat experience. Dress in your most gourd-geous costume and get your candy bags ready, there will be treats available to collect at every corner. All tickets (starting at $29) include admission to Color Factory’s popular Haunted Hues exhibit through the end of October. Seek, find, and uncover which indulgent candies delight these suspicious shades - discover them all and win a prize. 4 pm.