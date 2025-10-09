Reeves Art + Design presents Julianna Bray: "Good Enough to Eat" opening reception

"Good Enough to Eat" is a ceramic exhibition featuring the colorful, vibrant work of local artist Julianna Bray. From a rainbow of rabbits to a collection of snarky conversation hearts, the show highlights the whimsical humor that can be found in everyday objects.

Bray is a local Houston artist who believes in the power of lightness, humor, and silliness. Her work showcases sculptural art that is intended to capture those joyful nostalgic moments, providing a playful escape from the stresses of everyday life.

With a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Communications from the University of Houston and nearly two decades as an Emmy Award-winning broadcast designer, she expertly blends her humor with clean, precise designs. Along with exploring ceramics at the Glassell School of Art at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, she also teaches kindergarten, celebrating the playful moments that inspire her designs.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 1.