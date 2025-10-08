Sawyer Yards presents "Step Into the Light" opening reception

Light is everywhere, and during the winter season, its warmth is welcoming. It attracts us. It helps us to see and feel, remember and rejoice. Not only does it give life, but it also gives knowledge and emotional growth. Light is everywhere, and it is difficult to imagine this world without it.

"Step Into the Light" is a response to the darker, more morose side of remembrance and death. The exhibition focuses on the lighter side of the passing of loved ones, their memory, and the light that shines in each person and living being. There are lights emitted from the inner to the outer. Perhaps one considers the life of light itself, or the light which is often described as being “at the end of the tunnel.”

The exhibition will remain on display through December 6.