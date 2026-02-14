The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Moonlight Movies: Back to the Future

Photo courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston;'s series “Moonlight Movies” presents classic films under the stars from the sloping roof of the Glassell School of Art.

In Back to the Future, 17-year-old Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is accidentally sent back 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, maverick scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

A headset is provided to each guest for premium sound quality. No outside food or drink is allowed, and seating on the sloping roof is first come, first served. Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably for Houston weather and backless bench seating, and they are allowed to bring stadium seats or cushions.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.mfah.org/events/series/moonlight-movies

$15-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
