Jazzy Sundays in the Park celebrates the vibrancy and rich tradition of jazz as well as the incredible Houstonians who preserve the artform.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and a pop-up market featuring locally crafted items, food, and wearables will be on site.
Schedule of events
- March 8: James Francies Trio and Kinder HSPVA Jazz Ensemble
- March 15: New Breed Bass Band and The Texas Southern University Jazz Ensemble
- March 22: Mathias Lattin and Unusual Musicians Collective Band
- March 29: Cimafunk and The Cultural Society Orchestra
Jazzy Sundays in the Park celebrates the vibrancy and rich tradition of jazz as well as the incredible Houstonians who preserve the artform.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and a pop-up market featuring locally crafted items, food, and wearables will be on site.
Schedule of events
- March 8: James Francies Trio and Kinder HSPVA Jazz Ensemble
- March 15: New Breed Bass Band and The Texas Southern University Jazz Ensemble
- March 22: Mathias Lattin and Unusual Musicians Collective Band
- March 29: Cimafunk and The Cultural Society Orchestra
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.