weekend event planner
Here are the top 16 things to do in Houston this weekend
As the world mourns one of the greatest musical icons to ever walk the face of the earth this week, Houstonians have a lot of options to seek comfort by seeing live music this weekend.
The options include a Buddy Guy festival here, a Save Ferris show there, a Foreigner/Lynyrd Skynyrd twofer over at the Woodlands. But the weekend also offers the Solar Flare Music Festival, Kam Franklin's record-release party, a salute to Led Zeppelin, and a superstar who knows how to put away some Crown Royal.
Thursday, August 27
Slip Sliders One-Year Anniversary Celebration
Slip Sliders is ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary with sliders, shakes, and a rainbow of sprinkles. Beginning this weekend, the Museum District restaurant will have a limited-time Birthday Cake Milkshake made with vanilla ice cream, real confetti cake pieces and colorful sprinkles. During the promotion, people who purchase any slider or chicken tender combo can add the new shake for just $1. The shake will also be available on its own for the regular milkshake price of $3.75. 11 am.
The Riot Comedy Club Grand Opening Party
This weekend, The Riot Comedy Club will officially unveil its new live comedy venue at 1925 Washington Ave. The grand opening celebration kicks off with a pre-show party, followed by a hilarious set from comedian Andy Huggins, as well as other comedic friends of The Riot. The grand opening will also feature coffee sampling from The Riot’s new onsite coffee shop and a $3,000 merchandise giveaway – including season passes, VIP passes to The Riot Comedy Festival in 2027, and The Riot Comedy Club gift cards. 6 pm.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner in concert
The two legendary rock bands come to The Woodlands as part of their co-headlining Double Trouble Double Vision Tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd has released 15 albums in its career, most recently Comin' Down in 2023. Foreigner has released 10 albums in its career, most recently ...When It's Live in 2010.
Emily Hynds presents No Kiss
No Kiss, a new play by Emily Hynds, is a darkly comedic play that starts mid-catastrophe: a break up. Sam and Jack have been together for years but something cracked and Sam can't take it anymore, which is news to Jack. Enter their roommate, Rahul, who has no idea what's going on and somehow ends up along for the ride as his friends go through the devastating experience of falling out of love. Through Saturday, September 5. 8 pm.
Friday, August 28
Cactus Music presents Kam Franklin Record Release Party
The Suffers frontwoman Kam Franklin is dropping Land of the Neon Sun, her first full-length solo record, on Friday, and she’ll be celebrating at Cactus Music with an in-store performance, followed by a meet-and-greet signing. Franklin clinches a personal win and delivers a 12-song joyride (co-produced by Franklin and alt-country hero Margo Price) that honors Americana roots while embracing experimentation, individuality, and vulnerability. It’s a wristband event, so space is limited. 5:30 pm.
Community Artists' Collective presents "The Road to 40 - A Retrospective of the Community Artists' Collective" opening reception
The Community Artists’ Collective will introduce its year-long, 40th anniversary celebration with this retrospective exhibition. Curated by Viktor Le Ewing-Givens, the exhibition chronicles 40 years of art, impact, and dedication through archival imagery, mixed media, fiber arts, and immersive installation, revisiting the Collective's meaningful impact and dynamic presence in the Houston cultural landscape. It also honors the enduring legacy of the organization as a vital sanctuary for creative exchange and heritage preservation. Through Friday, October 30. 6 pm.
Solar Flare Music Festival
Solar Flare Music Festival, a two-day music festival hosted by Houston Music Classifieds, is taking place at Axelrad Beer Garden. It features live music from more than 40 local acts across three stages, an artists market, and some surprises after midnight. Performers will include Swimwear Department, Tosin & the Afrobeatable, differentchris, Kimya, Sara Van Buskirk, Sorry, Sarah, and more. 6 pm (2 pm Saturday).
Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin IV
Led Zeppelin IV is an album full of experimentation, from the way it was recorded to the variety of arrangements. It sold over 37 million copies world-wide and is considered one of the greatest rock albums of all time. Classic Albums Live will recreate Led Zeppelin IV note for note, cut for cut, allowing the audience to sing along with favorite songs like "Rock and Roll," " When the Levee Breaks," and "Stairway to Heaven." 8 pm.
Saturday, August 29
Cultural Center - Our Texas presents Book and Artworks Fair
The fair will feature a wide selection of books for children and adults, including both English- and Russian-language titles, fiction and non-fiction, adventure stories, cookbooks, and travel literature. In addition to books, visitors can explore a large sale of artworks and art albums, offering unique pieces for collectors and art enthusiasts. 9:45 am.
The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park presents “Happy 190th Birthday, Houston!”
The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park and Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston will host a free public celebration marking Houston’s 190th birthday. The event will feature free afternoon activities, historic tours and youth programming tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States. Mayor John Whitmire and members of Houston City Council are scheduled to participate in the ceremonial cake cutting at 3:30 pm. 1 pm.
Houston Symphony presents Pepe Aguilar
Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar will perform with the Houston Symphony, under the direction of Mexican-American guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Aguilar is recognized as the voice of a generation of Mexican music and an icon in the Latin American music industry. With over 20 billion streams, 15 million records sold, four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammys, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful voice and dynamic performances, honoring tradition while constantly evolving the genre. 7:30 pm
River Oaks Theatre presents The Weird Kidz
When three preteen boys, an older brother, and his girlfriend take off for a weekend campout, none of them could imagine the horrors (and laughs) awaiting them in a remote desert inhabited by a legendary night creature and crazed townsfolk. Written and single-handedly animated by Zach Passero (with his wife Hannah painting the beautiful backgrounds), this horror-inflected creature feature is an ode to '80s coming-of-age films and favorite late-night cinema tales. Passaro will be around for a post-screening Q&A. 10 pm.
Sunday, August 30
Kinetic Ensemble & Cor Mundi: Arvo Pärt at 90
Cor Mundi Chamber Choir and Kinetic Ensemble will celebrate the 90th birthday of Arvo Pärt, one of the most performed composers of our time. This special jubilee program brings together some of Pärt’s most iconic works for choir and string orchestra. Featuring acclaimed organist Bryan Anderson, this anniversary celebration offers a rare opportunity to experience the remarkable breadth of Pärt’s musical voice in a single concert. 2 pm.
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center presents “Happy Birthday to the World: A Rosh Hashanah Celebration”
Prepare for Rosh Hashanah with this joyful, family-friendly event. Presented in partnership with the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, PJ Library, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, this free celebration welcomes the Jewish New Year (Yom Harat Olam) with festive, hands-on fun for all ages. Activities include face painting, an apple-dipping station, inflatables, balloon art, giant lawn games, music, arts & crafts, and more. 3 pm.
Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Perfect Pairings: Tacos and Margaritas
The folks at The Pit Room are teaming up with Emmanuel Chavez, chef and co-owner of Michelin-starred Houston restaurant Tatemó, for an evening of tacos and margaritas. Chavez will be serving his signature tuna toastadas and quesadillas, along with his take on two of Mexico City's most popular tacos — gaoneras and cachetadas. They'll be paired with mezcal and margaritas from The Pit Room's bar team. 4 pm.
Jill Scott in concert
Earlier this year, Philly neo-soul queen Jill Scott dropped To Whom This May Concern, her first album in 11 years. Scott is now out on the road, hitting audiences with new jams from the album as well as classic hits from her Words and Sounds trilogy, from “Gettin’ in the Way” to “A Long Walk” to “Golden.” For two nights straight, the same lady who encouraged ladies to take off the earrings and pull out the Vaseline whenever you fight for your man will be here to give us some hearty R&B. 7:30 pm (Saturday 7:30 pm).