Community Artists' Collective presents "The Road to 40 - A Retrospective of the Community Artists' Collective" opening reception

The Community Artists’ Collective will introduce its year-long 40th anniversary celebration to the public with “The Road to 40 - A Retrospective of the Community Artists’ Collective.”

Curated by Viktor Le Ewing-Givens, the retrospective exhibition honors the enduring legacy of the organization as a vital sanctuary for creative exchange and heritage preservation. The exhibition chronicles 40 years of art, impact and dedication through archival imagery, mixed media, fiber arts, and immersive installation, revisiting the Collective's meaningful impact and dynamic presence in the Houston cultural landscape.

Ultimately, the space serves as a living sanctuary reflecting the invisible labor and sustained devotion of the intergenerational network of founders, local practitioners, and everyday culture-keepers who have continuously nurtured this ecosystem.