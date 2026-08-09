Kinetic Ensemble & Cor Mundi: Arvo Pärt at 90

Cor Mundi Chamber Choir and Kinetic Ensemble will celebrate the 90th birthday of Arvo Pärt, one of the most performed composers of our time. This special jubilee program brings together some of Pärt’s most iconic works for choir and string orchestra, including Fratres, Tabula Rasa, Bogoróditse Djévo, The Beatitudes, and Berliner Messe.

Characterized by extraordinary beauty, spiritual depth, and radiant simplicity, Pärt’s music has captivated listeners around the world for decades. Featuring acclaimed organist Bryan Anderson, this anniversary celebration offers a rare opportunity to experience the remarkable breadth of Pärt’s musical voice in a single concert.