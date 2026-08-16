Houston Symphony presents Pepe Aguilar

Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar will perform with the Houston Symphony, under the direction Mexican-American guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Aguilar is recognized as the voice of a generation of Mexican music and an icon in the Latin American music industry. With over 20 billion streams, 15 million records sold, four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammys, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful voice and dynamic performances, honoring tradition while constantly evolving the genre.