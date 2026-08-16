Houston Symphony presents Pepe Aguilar

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Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar will perform with the Houston Symphony, under the direction Mexican-American guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Aguilar is recognized as the voice of a generation of Mexican music and an icon in the Latin American music industry. With over 20 billion streams, 15 million records sold, four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammys, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful voice and dynamic performances, honoring tradition while constantly evolving the genre.
Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar will perform with the Houston Symphony, under the direction Mexican-American guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Aguilar is recognized as the voice of a generation of Mexican music and an icon in the Latin American music industry. With over 20 billion streams, 15 million records sold, four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammys, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful voice and dynamic performances, honoring tradition while constantly evolving the genre.