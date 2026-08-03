Solar Flare Music Festival, a two-day music festival hosted by Houston Music Classifieds, features live music from 40+ local acts across three stages, an artists market, and some surprises after midnight.
Performers will include punk rock group Swimwear Department, Tosin & the Afrobeatable, differentchris, Sara VanBuskirk, and more.
Solar Flare Music Festival, a two-day music festival hosted by Houston Music Classifieds, features live music from 40+ local acts across three stages, an artists market, and some surprises after midnight.
Performers will include punk rock group Swimwear Department, Tosin & the Afrobeatable, differentchris, Sara VanBuskirk, and more.