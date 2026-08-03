Solar Flare Music Festival

eventdetail
Shelby Mathews

Solar Flare Music Festival, a two-day music festival hosted by Houston Music Classifieds, features live music from 40+ local acts across three stages, an artists market, and some surprises after midnight.

Performers will include punk rock group Swimwear Department, Tosin & the Afrobeatable, differentchris, Sara VanBuskirk, and more.

Solar Flare Music Festival, a two-day music festival hosted by Houston Music Classifieds, features live music from 40+ local acts across three stages, an artists market, and some surprises after midnight.

Performers will include punk rock group Swimwear Department, Tosin & the Afrobeatable, differentchris, Sara VanBuskirk, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Axelrad Beer Garden
1517 Alabama St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.tixtree.com/e/solar-flare-music-festival-2026-fe0d7961f73e

TICKET INFO

$20 per day; $35 for weekend pass.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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