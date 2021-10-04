Houston's coolest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new fall festival

Since its buzzy launch, the wildly popular Crystal Lagoon at Lago Mar has drawn tens of thousands from across the state ready to dive into the clear waters and the amenities of the Lagoonfest Texas activation.

Now, one of the summer’s hottest destinations has announced fall programming.

Lagoonfest Texas will be extended with a new program dubbed Fallfest. Guests can still enjoy access to the Lago Mar community’s 12-acre Crystal Lagoons attractions, plus activities such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboards, an aqua obstacle course, an 185-foot Titan slide, and bumper boats.

In keeping with the season, kids aged five to 12 can bounce in multiple Halloween-themed inflatables, according to a press release. More draws include yard games, contests with prizes, and daily live music each day. A children’s costume contest is also planned for October 30 and 31.

For adult sips, ticket holders aged 21 and over will receive eight free tickets for samples of craft beer.

Water-loving paddlers can bring their own paddleboards to Lagoonfest on Sundays — or relax during Sunday Floatfests at Paradise Shore, which will now be limited to those ages 18 and older, a release notes.

Seasonal fun includes Oktoberfest-themed food such as pretzels with beer cheese and brats, and fire pits will be available for toasting s’mores and roasting hot dogs.

Also new for Fallfest is a water attraction three-pack for $20, which includes the water obstacle course, the Titan slide, and bumper boats.

General admission prices are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages three to 12 (children ages 2 and under are admitted free). Paradise Shore tickets are $30.

---

Lagoonfest Texas; 3240 Lago Mar Blvd. in Lago Mar in Texas City. Hours are noon to 8 pm Saturdays, and noon to 7 pm Sundays. For tickets and more information, the official site.