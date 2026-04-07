SPRING FLING
Houston Ballet's Spring Nutcracker Market returns with 150 vendors
For those who thought Nutcracker Market was strictly a fall tradition, Houston Ballet is making a strong case for adding spring shopping dates April 17-19, to the calendar. Nutcracker Market Spring returns with a lighter, more edited version of the favorite holiday market, featuring 150 merchants instead of the massive 280 for its fall counterpart. Designed with spring and summer in mind, the market is focused on easy entertaining, vacation-ready style, and home updates – it's less about gifting and more about a seasonal refresh.
Watercolor artist and designer Taylor Paladino's products are always highly sought-after at the fall event, and he is excited to visit Houston for the spring crowds. "The Nutcracker Market is my Super Bowl. It is quite literally the biggest event on our calendar — and the most fun," Paladino tells CultureMap. "We love to see all of the friends we've made in Houston, and I can't wait to show them some of my newest collections."
What's new
This is not a repeat of the fall lineup. More than 80 merchants who did not participate in the 2025 fall market and over 60 who are entirely new to Nutcracker Market will be on hand with their spring and summer favorites. The result will be a noticeably different and more relaxed experience.
Shoppers will get to explore several new brands, including:
- Absorb-Lumen: Beautiful towels for everyday life.
- Florida Pure Sea Salt: Natural sea salt for food and cocktail rims.
- 1 Hide Bags: Chic custom bags and timeless leather belts.
- Aaron Grey Co.: Southern-inspired, hand-drawn apparel and accessories.
- Bora Handcrafted Jewelry: Oxidized sterling silver/gold jewelry with semi-precious stones.
- Good Time Charlie Land Company: Joyful Jellycats and thoughtfully curated spring decor.
- Mills Gourmet: Easy and delicious snacks, hours d'oeuvres, and more.
- Novi Creations: Artisan bohemian jewelry inspired by the national parks.
What to expect
For seasoned shoppers, the smaller size makes navigating NRG Arena easier, while the bevy of new merchants keeps it exciting. For first-timers, the market is a great introduction to one of Houston’s most anticipated shopping experiences, with all the charm and none of the overwhelming holiday frenzy.
Many of the same conveniences will still be available, including package check, curbside pickup, valet parking, and early-bird shopping. While strollers, carts, rolling bags, wagons, and pets are not permitted, children under two years old are free. Although the market will be smaller than its fall counterpart, comfortable shoes and clothing a must for navigating the aisles. Tailgating and mimosas always add to the fun, but taking breaks for water and snacks is highly encouraged to ensure a stress-free shopping experiences.
Why it matters
The return of the spring market follows several years of rebuilding the fall event. “Pausing Nutcracker Market Spring in 2022 allowed us to focus fully on the beloved fall Nutcracker Market, building our audience back to pre-pandemic levels,” Sonja Kostich, executive director of Houston Ballet, tells CultureMap. “This momentum has given us the confidence to reintroduce Nutcracker Market Spring to Houston.”
This decision is supported by huge numbers from the 2025 fall market, which drew more than 104,000 shoppers and generated over $24 million in merchandise and ticket sales. The fall market raised more than $6 million in support of Houston Ballet’s productions, training programs, and community campaigns. Like its fall counterpart, the spring market continues that giving mission, with each purchase supporting the arts.
Tickets
General admission is $20 for a one-day pass, available at Ticketmaster.com or H-E-B Business Centers. Early Bird Admission is $40 for those who want a 90-minute head start on Friday and admission to all three days of the market.