in the navy
What to know about Fleet Week as it sails into Houston for the first time
For the first time ever, Fleet Week is sailing into Houston. Held Wednesday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 22, the weeklong event will bring four military vessels and more than 1,000 active-duty servicemembers to Houston.
One highlight will be the opportunity for Houstonians to tour four ships — USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS-21), USS St. Louis (LCS-19), and USCGC Edgar Culbertson (WPC-1137) — all of which will be docked at the Houston Ship Channel. In addition, dozens of other events will take place at schools, museums, parks, and more.
While the week includes dozens of events and celebrations, these seven are a good start for Houstonians who wish to participate in the festivities.
Wednesday, April 15
Parade of Ships at Seawolf Park, Galveston
Watch the parade of ships into the Houston Ship Channel to kick-off the inaugural Fleet Week Houston, and welcome the more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who will be participating in the week-long festivities. 7 am.
Thursday, April 16
Fleet Week on the Plaza at The Plaza at Avenida Houston
The free concert will feature performances by Houston’s beloved The Suffers, Navy Band Southeast, and special guests. In addition to the performances, attendees will find food trucks, games, photo ops, and more. 6 pm.
Saturday, April 18
Fleet Week Houston Aviation Exhibit at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Ellington Airport and the Lone Star Flight Museum will offer visitors an up-close look at a variety of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. It includes both modern and historic planes. 9 am (9 am Sunday).
Fleet Week Expo at Post Houston
This event allows civilians to experience the visiting sea services through entertainment, talks, and demonstrations. It is also the beginning point for the buses taking people to ship tours. Performances on Saturday include a Marine Corp brass quintet (10 am), Chris Castaneda (12 pm), Julia Byers (2 pm), and Vetted (4 pm). On Sunday, the performers include David de la Garza (10 am), Sara Van Buskirk (12 pm), Navy Band Southeast – Jazz Combo (2 pm), and Vetted (4 pm). 10 am (10 am Sunday).
East End Block Party
Held at the Navigation Esplanade, the event includes live music, Luche Libre wrestling, and barbecue. 3 pm.
Sunday, April 19
Exhibition at Sylvan Beach Park (La Porte)
Designed for military buffs and anyone looking for adventure, this event showcases some of the military’s elite capabilities. Events and demonstrations include a hovercraft landing, Coast Guard Search and Rescue operations, Navy band performances, dog demonstrations, and hands-on displays with military equipment and technology. 10 am.
Monday, April 20
Fleet Week Street Festival and Drone Show at Main Street (Seabrook)
Market and food vendors, including artists, merchants, and veteran-owned businesses, will sell products. Then, a patriotic-themed drone show celebrating the 250th birthday of both the Navy and Marine Corps will light up the sky. 11 am.
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Group tours of the visiting vessels for companies, youth groups, civic organizations, and others are still available. Contact Jay Cope at 504-957-6305 or jay.a.cope.civ@us.navy.mil for more details.