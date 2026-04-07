Houston Zoo presents Feast with the Beasts

At Houston Zoo's annual foodie event, Feast with the Beasts, guests can sample local cuisine from Houston’s best restaurants curated by Houston’s own Top Chef winner Tristen Epps-Long while they enjoy drinks, live music across the Zoo, and animal experiences after hours.
At Houston Zoo's annual foodie event, Feast with the Beasts, guests can sample local cuisine from Houston’s best restaurants curated by Houston’s own Top Chef winner Tristen Epps-Long while they enjoy drinks, live music across the Zoo, and animal experiences after hours.
WHEN
WHERE
Houston Zoo
6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/feast-2026/
TICKET INFO
$149 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.