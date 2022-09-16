Cirque du Soleil leaps back into Houston with acrobatic action and serious clowning around

The world’s favorite circus/acrobatic/aerialist experience is headed back to Houston for high-flying acrobatics, dazzling spectacle, and some zany hijinks. Global phenomenon Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with a whimsical new show called Kooza, the beloved company’s tribute to the circus tradition.

Kooza arrives at Sam Houston Race Park’s Big Top on January 25, 2023 and runs through March 5, marking more than a decade since its Houston debut. Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale at 10 am Monday September 19 online.

True to the Cirque form that has made the company famous with an audience of more than 215 million in more than 70 different countries, Kooza promises nonstop, high-flying spectacle, intricate, flashy costumes, vivid sets, and kooky antics.

Here, a character called the Innocent is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom, one starring a mysterious trickster boasting electrifying powers. Nearly 8 million spectators worldwide have taken in the show, with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

Given Cirque’s Montreal-base and famously French je nais se quois, Kooza will feature some silly, colorful clowns who are sure to steal the show.

Fans should especially look forward to edge-of-seat action in the high wire, teeterboard, and Wheel of Death acts, in a show that will delight in sending in the clowns.

Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza runs January 25-March 5, 2023 at Sam Houston Race Park’s Big Top, 575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 3. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 19 and can be found, along with a schedule and more information, on the official show website.