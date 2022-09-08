Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend's welcoming weather sees a ton of fun. Look for some hot concerts, one featuring Mr. Worldwide. An edgy comic hits downtown, and speaking of downtown, Friday at Minute Maid Park sees a chance to score a jersey of a red-hot Astros star and Nancy's Hustle fan.

Families and kids can enjoy a free video event on the grass, and our beloved Orange Show invites fans to get crafty at a local park.

Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, September 8

Off The Wall Gallery presents Mackenzie Thorpe: "A World of Love" opening weekend

This exhibit features new original paintings, sculptures, and limited editions by the celebrated British artist. One of the world's most collected and sought-after contemporary artists, Thorpe's works speak to one's imagination; and are a powerful expression of the human spirit's hope, kindness, and endurance. Thorpe will be on hand for special events on Friday and Saturday. Through Saturday, September 24. Noon (5 pm Saturday; 1 and 5 pm Sunday).

Giveon in concert

On his recently released debut album Give or Take, Long Beach soul singer Giveon is seriously going through it. The artist, who has collaborated with such pop giants as Drake and Justin Bieber, spends most of Give singing about heartbreak (“Unholy Matrimony,” the final track, is one heart-wrenching tale of an aborted wedding day), with Giveon also having a heart-to-heart with his moms on the phone. Get ready for a night of sad, soulful songs when he comes to Houston to perform this weekend. 8 pm.

Friday, September 9

River Oaks District presents FotoFest Exhibit opening day

The posh shopping/dining/entertainment hub is partnering with contemporary arts organization FotoFest in the District’s latest art exhibition. The two-week-long presentation, located next to Veronica Beard, will feature a powerful collection of contemporary fine print photography from a bevy of acclaimed international artists; each piece in the exhibition is thoughtfully selected by FotoFest’s dedicated team, with special attention being paid to skill and cultural impact. 10 am.

Bridgeland presents Friday Night Bites

Bridgeland, one of the top-selling, master-planned communities in the Greater Houston area from The Howard Hughes Corporation, celebrates the return of Friday Night Bites. Enjoy an evening under the stars, featuring an assortment of Houston-area food trucks and field games. Guests can enjoy a diverse line-up of savory dishes from Houston favorites, and entertainment will be provided by the lively local band Nervous Rex. 6 pm.

Bill Burr (Slight Return)

When it comes to telling jokes that tick off people on both sides of the aisle (watch his latest Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks and see that we’re not lying), Bill Burr is a master. A Grammy-nominated comedian, Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation, achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Burr sells out venues internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts. As we reported, he makes his slight Houston return at Toyota Center. 7 pm.

Houston Ballet presents Peter Pan

Choreographed by Trey McIntyre, this reinterpretation of Sir James M. Barrie’s classic tale is told through the eyes of a child, with spectacular flying sequences, swashbuckling sword fights, giant puppets, and, of course, a little pixie dust. Set to a soaring score by Sir Edward Elgar, arranged by Niel DePonte, with elaborate sets by Thomas Boyd and colorful, punk-fashion inspired costumes from Broadway great Jeanne Button, this magical ballet is sure to mesmerize audiences of all ages. Through Sunday, September 18. 7 pm (7:30 pm Saturday; 2 pm Sunday).

Mexico en el Corazon at Discovery Green

Here, guests can immerse themselves in the colors, artistry, and music of Mexico with Mariachis, folkloric ballet, and more. This showcase of traditional Mexican culture features more than 50 performers in stunning traditional costumes as part of the second North American tour presented by NAIMA. Local performers and a live presentation of El Grito create a magical evening of culture and community. 7 pm.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Astros open up a three-game series with the Angels, with the first 10,000 fans scoring a throwback Justin Verlander 1990s Astros jersey. Aside from giving away the jersey of a potential 2022 Cy Young winner, the night also celebrates 60 years of Major League Baseball in Houston. The familiar Friday Night Fireworks features music and spectacle (weather permitting), and fans who show up early can partake in Pregame Happy Hour presented (5 pm-7 pm). Game starts at 7:10 pm.

Saturday, September 10

Roots Semi-Annual Wine Sale

Over at Roots this weekend, vendors will showcase a hand-selected medley of wines that offer variety and completeness at a significant discount, while providing information on the wine and samples. You don’t want to miss out as they may even have a “secret” offering. At the sale, customers can simply fill out a form, pick their preferred wines and make a payment. The wines will be available for pick-up the following week. The sale is free to attend, but bottle prices will vary. 11 am.

Community Artists’ Collective presents “Every Body” reception and artist talk

Shani Crowe, an interdisciplinary artist from Chicago’s South Side, celebrates the diversity of women’s bodies and interconnectedness in this exhibition. Crowe, who received her BFA in film production from Howard University and has collaborated with Solange Knowles, centers her work on traditional African coiffure, beauty ritual and how African aesthetics can be re-contextualized to foster connectivity and unity among people of African descent. Through Saturday, October 22. 1 pm.

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art presents The Craft Project

Join The Orange Show and 2022 Craft Project co-chairs Jackie Wallace and Katelyn Wallace for the beloved, annual community crafting day. Each year, we invite the public to help create hand-made centerpieces for the Orange Show's annual gala. Bring the family out to beautiful Smither Park and get crafty. Guest creations will be featured at REPSYCHEDELIC: The Orange Show's 41st Annual Gala on November 5th. Also enjoy beer sampling from Saint Arnold Brewing Company, bites and margaritas available for purchase from El Patio, and tunes from Blue Heron Yacht Club. 1 pm.

14 Pews presents The Automat

Producer/director Lisa Hurwitz’s menschy, 2021 documentary tells the 100-year story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, where generations of Americans ate and drank coffee together at communal tables. From the perspective of former customers entertainer Mel Brooks, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Secretary of State Colin Powell, the Horns, the Hardarts, and key employees, audiences will watch a business climb to its peak success and then grapple with fast food in a forever-changed America. 7 pm.

Hope Stone presents “smART breaks”

Hope Stone, Inc. will be giving parents and kids a robust digital arts library of music, theater, and dance classes that combines social and emotional learning competencies to motivate a child’s engagement and joy. This video library of arts education and mindfulness classes can be useful with parents at home or for teachers in the classroom. Blending the arts and mindfulness have proven to inspire creative thinking, ignite the brain, and bolster academic success. Read more here. 7 pm.

Sunday, September 11

Obscure Houston Oddities Market at Numbers

Creep through Numbers Nightclub and marvel at the mystifying and macabre offerings of our 30 unique vendors. Offerings will include wet specimens, taxidermy, antiques, live exotic mantises, one-of-a-kind toys and collectibles, found art, original works, artisan products, skulls, bones, and so much more! We will have performances from a one-man band and sideshow act, along with a drag show. This event is family-friendly and all ages are welcome. 1 pm.

Pitbull in concert with Iggy Azalea

Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide himself, will be showing up and getting loco at The Woodlands this weekend, as part of his Can’t Stop Us Now Tour. (Let’s hope he’ll be pouring out some of that vodka he created awhile back for everybody!) He’s touring in support of his new album, Timeless. Joining him on this tour is Iggy Azalea, Miss I’m-So-Fancy herself. So, expect a ton of booty-shaking will be going on at this show. 8 pm.