take a ride
2,100-acre Houston-area development with bike trails galore will open in 2027
A massive new housing development in far north Houston aims to be the city’s most bike friendly place to live. Homeplace will be a 2,100-acre community in Montgomery.
Bound by Highway 105 on the north, Lake Creek High School on the south, FM 2854 on the east, and FM 149 on the west, Homeplace is located about five minutes from Lake Conroe and 30 minutes from The Woodlands.
Designed to appeal to bicycle enthusiasts who frequently schedule rides along Lake Conroe and the Sam Houston National Forest, it will offer 17 miles of dedicated bake lanes as well as both paved and unwaved trails for walking, riding, and mountain biking. In addition, the community will offer The Hub, a 43-acre amenity complex that includes sports fields a dog park, a playground, swimming pools, and more.
Developer Will Randall and his family have owned property in the area since the late 1800s and operated the Homeplace Enterprises cattle ranch on 500 acres that are now part of the project.
“The component of health and nature is near and dear to our hearts,” Randall said in a statement. “Saving trees, creating trails, having ponds — these things are important. And this land is next to Lake Conroe. We grew up there, enjoying the water. An aspect of living in Montgomery is being active and outside. These are the connections we wanted to share.”
“As Homeplace was a Montgomery fixture for the Randall family for four generations, we wanted to embrace this local tradition. We want Homeplace to be centered on activity, connection, outdoors and fun,” Rochester Development executive Chad Rochester added.
A network of mountain biking trails will connect the community’s homes to the community’s two schools, including a tunnel under Homeplace Boulevard to separate riders from vehicles. They’re being designed in collaboration with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), the national league for youth mountain bike racing.
“What makes Homeplace especially exciting is its commitment to integrating cycling into the fabric of the community from the beginning,” J.J. Cawelti, executive director of the Texas Interscholastic Mountain Bike League,” said. “It's rare to see a residential development in Texas embrace outdoor recreation in such a meaningful way. By creating an environment where riding is part of everyday life, Homeplace is helping introduce more families and young people to the joy and lifelong benefits of cycling."
Phase I, a collection of more than 300 homes, is expected to begin sales in the summer 2027.