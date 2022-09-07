Cherished Houston arts group and theater company stage fun interactive event for kids

A beloved arts/dance nonprofit and local theater company are making sure young Houstonians get some screen time — the good kind.

Creative partners Hope Stone and Stages invite families and kids to “smART breaks,” a children’s interactive arts video series of music, theater, and dance classes. The free event takes place on the lawn at The Gordy, the dazzling, $35 million Stages venue (800 Rosine St. ), at 7 pm Saturday, September 10. Those interested can register online.

Here, guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and spread out on the Brown Foundation lawn for screenings and for special guest appearances from Captain Hope and Mr. Zo, the stars of the program. More fun includes lawn games and creafting friendship bracelets. Guests can enjoy food trucks and bug juice mocktails and cocktails (for the big kids in the crowd).

Just in time for back to school, smART breaks features a digital arts library of 37 music, theater, and dance classes, all meant to motivate a child’s engagement and joy and for use by parents at home or by teachers in the classroom.

The program creator, Hope Stone (in partnership with Stages) notes in press materials that blending the arts and mindfulness helps inspire creative thinking and bolster academic success.