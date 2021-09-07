Lord of the Rings and Schitt's Creek stars shine in new Houston convention

A fledgling Houston con has just added some star power to its lineup.

Bayou City Comic Con has announced John Noble (Fringe, Lord of the Rings), Aleks Paunovic (Snowpiercer, TV’s Van Helsing, Planet of the Apes), Maximiliano Hernandez (The Avengers film Series, TV’s Last Ship),) and Varun Saranga, (Schitt$ Creek, Wynonna Earp) as some of the talent appearing at the three-day, in-person event.

The inaugural convention will run November 19-21 at the Westin Galleria Houston Hotel and Convention Center, 5060 W. Alabama St. Dubbing itself the “little con that could,” the new event promises celebrity guests, local artists, and exhibitors.

The family-friendly event (kids do love their anime) will also be livestreamed, per a press release.

Here is the full list of featured performers, per a press release:

John Noble: Fringe, Lord of the Rings

Aleks Paunovic: Snowpiercer, TV’s Van Helsing, Planet of the Apes

Maximiliano Hernandez: The Avengers, TV’s Last Ship

Ming Chen: Comicbookmen

Scott Patterson: Gilmore Girls, Saw film series

Varun Saranga: Schitt$ Creek, Wynonna Earp



Meanwhile, these artists have signed on to the con:

Tone Rodriguez: The Simpsons, Futurama

Ben Dunn: Ninja High School, Warrior Nun Areala, Silver Soldiers: The Comic, Tales of Nazareth: The Boyhood of Jesus.

Mark A. Nelson: Harvey Award-nominated artist, senior artist at Ravensoft. Marvel artist

Dirk Strangely: artist, creator, author, Disney fine artists

Roderick Thornton: Angel Comics, IDW: Ninja Turtles Issue #63 Cover

Brian Salinas: Cutting Edge Comics, Space City Comics, Advent comics

Additionally, ​​Bob Hall: American comic artist, writer, playwright, theatre director, and co-creator of the West Coast Avengers for Marvel Comics will also be in attendance, as CultureMap previously reported.

For tickets, full schedule, and more information, visit the official site.