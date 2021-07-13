Prolific comic artists headline Houston's newest pop culture convention

This week, comic and pop culture fans will gather from around the country for Comicpalooza at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the annual extravaganza.

Traditionally, that’s been the primary major draw for comic/anime/pop culture fans as far as local conventions.

But now, Houston fans can rejoice, as a new con will kick off this fall. The appropriately named Bayou City Comic Con will launch its inaugural three-day bash from November 19–21, organizers announced.

Dubbing itself the “little con that could,” the new event promises celebrity guests, local artists, and exhibitors at the Westin Galleria Houston Hotel and Convention Center (5060 W. Alabama St.). The family-friendly event (kids do love their anime) will also be livestreamed, per a press release.

A full lineup announcement is still underway, but thus far, attendees can expect:

Bob Hall : American comic artist, writer, playwright, theatre director, and co-creator of the West Coast Avengers for Marvel Comics. He worked on Armed and Dangerous and Shadowman, which he both drew and wrote for Valiant Comics.

: American comic artist, writer, playwright, theatre director, and co-creator of the West Coast Avengers for Marvel Comics. He worked on Armed and Dangerous and Shadowman, which he both drew and wrote for Valiant Comics. Chad Hardin : DC Comics (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Warlord), Marvel (Web of Spider-Man, Antivenom), Dark Horse (Dragon Age), and Boom Studios (Farscsape, Traveler).

: DC Comics (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Warlord), Marvel (Web of Spider-Man, Antivenom), Dark Horse (Dragon Age), and Boom Studios (Farscsape, Traveler). Philo Barnhart : Film animator whose work appears in Star Trek: The Motion Picture; animator and designer for Disney's Little Mermaid, The Secret of NIMH, and many more.

: Film animator whose work appears in Star Trek: The Motion Picture; animator and designer for Disney's Little Mermaid, The Secret of NIMH, and many more. Charles Moisant: Creative director at Silver Phoenix Publishing, writer, creator and artist, educational comic creator, and horror comic creator.

The con is also open to those who want to be part of the show, via the Artist Alley, vendors and exhibitor spots, and a fan and cosplay table.

Tickets for each day are limited and range from $20 to $60 with a VIP weekend pass for $175 that includes first-in-line privileges and VIP bag. For more information, visit the official website.