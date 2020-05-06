New drive-in theater revs up movie-watching fun at Sawyer Yards

Fans of Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club at BLVD Place in Uptown will have to wait until June for the wildly popular movie experience to reopen due to COVID-19 concerns. But for those who need their cinematic fix, the club has announced a safe, contact-free way to enjoy films al fresco with others.

Rooftop has unveiled the new Drive-In at Sawyer Yards, which opens Tuesday, May 12, at Sawyer Yards, 2301 Summer St., behind Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. Audiences can enjoy a mix of modern and classic films, starting with the iconic Grease (and that famous drive-in scene).

Tickets can be bought in advance online beginning Wednesday, May 6, at noon.

The experience stars a giant 100-foot screen projected on to the side of the silos as guests pull in. Parking will be assigned upon arrival based on “Central View” or “Side View” tickets. Film audio can be picked up through local FM stereo in the car, or a portable radio. Restrooms — with extra sanitization safeguards — will be available on site, according to a release.

The drive-in theater opens with two screenings seven days a week, with the first program running from Tuesday May 12 through Sunday May 17, with more films releasing soon.

Tickets will start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy, and guests have the option to bring their own snacks, order concessions from Rooftop Cinema, or nab food and drinks Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., located on site. All orders are made online and guests will be notified for pick up, to avoid time outside their cars. Concession items include popcorn, candy and sodas and to-go menu items from the brewery include slow cooked short ribs, burgers, wraps, and salad bowls.

The screenings include family-friendly films such as Night at the Museum, The Princess Bride, and The Sandlot, which will be the first of two screenings each night beginning at 8:15 pm. Late shows start around 10:45 pm and include titles such as Drive, Moulin Rouge, Silence of the Lambs, and more drive-in hits. Doors open one hour prior to the first screening and 30 minutes prior to the second.

The drive-in also includes free “Community Screenings” planned for Mondays and Tuesdays each week. The first-come, first-serve shows are meant for first responders, frontline workers, and those in financial hardship and are a way “to say thank you and give those most impacted by COVID-19 – whether financially, professionally or personally — an opportunity to experience joy outside the home, from the safety of one's own vehicle,” according to Rooftop management.

Free community screening tickets must be reserved online.

Here are the titles movie fans can expect for the inaugural week:

May 12 — Grease; Drive

May 13 — Night at the Museum; Silence of the Lambs

May 14 —The Princess Bride; Romeo + Juliet

May 15 —The Greatest Showman; The Rocky Horror Picture Show

May 16 —Grease; Moulin Rouge

May 17 —The Sandlot; Brown Sugar