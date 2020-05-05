Star Cinema Grill set to reopen bustling Houston-area location

One Houston movie theater chain is taking the first steps towards reopening. Star Cinema Grill will reopen its Baybrook Mall location on Friday, May 8.

As detailed on the company's website, the theater has developed extensive procedures to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's checklist for reopening. They include: selling all tickets via app, maintain at least two seats between adjacent parties, and operate at 25-percent capacity.

In addition, all servers will wear masks and all employees will undergo a health screening, including temperature check, at the start of each shift. Rather than use a call button to order refills, customers will use the company's app to limit contact.

“We take the responsibility of opening right now very seriously,” vice president of operations John Walsh said in a statement. “We are following all measures put in place by state and local authorities and have gone above and beyond those in most cases."

Star Cinema Grill vice president of development Jason Ostrow tells CultureMap that the company hopes to reopen additional locations "soon than later" after it evaluates how customers respond to the Baybrook opening.

The theater will feature a lineup of classic films such as Beverly Hills Cop, the Wizard of Oz, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Goonies, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, plus family-friendly films such as Lego Batman, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and all eight Harry Potter titles. Most tickets cost $4; the theater's luxurious premium pods cost $9 (discounted from $18, must be bought in pairs).