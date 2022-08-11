Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend will be hot — literally and figuratively — as a group exhibition presents hot finds. A women's convention speaks to hot-button topics, and is there anyone hotter than Houston's unofficial mayor, Bun B? The hip-hop icon will be back to showcase his hot, juicy Trill Burgers.

Meanwhile, tribute to India dazzles, a beloved sports power couple returns to Houston to party for a good cause, a watch party is for the birds, and a movie reminds us there's no crying baseball.

Enjoy — here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, August 11

Sawyer Yards and the Artists at Sabine Street Studios present "Hot Topics" opening reception

Sawyer Yards and the Artists at Sabine Street Studios present this group exhibition, featuring new and recent works by the resident artists of Sabine Street Studios. The exhibition is a diverse collection of paintings, photography, sculpture, and fashion. Whether it's through the intense colors or steamy content, the works represent the current climate, both in Houston and the world. Through Thursday, October 6. 5 pm.

HelpCure HD Annual Gala

The HelpCure HD Annual Gala will feature an evening of cocktails, a seated dinner, an auction, live music, and surprise Houston Astros guests as they work to eradicate Huntington’s Disease. HelpCureHD was founded by TNT sports reporter Allie LaForce and MLB pitcher Joe Smith to improve the quality of life for those affected by Huntington’s Disease. The funds raised through the gala will provide financial assistance to families at-risk for HD, to achieve their dreams of having a child that is HD-free through PGT-IVF. Tickets are still available. 6:30 pm.

Improv Houston presents Chris Redd: "Why Am I Like This?"

Chris Redd has been killing it lately, appearing alongside Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live and the recently cancelled sitcom Kenan. He also co-created and co-starred in the Peacock comedy Bust Down. The actor/writer/comedian/rapper is continuing to tour this summer around North America with his new hour of stand-up, which will be filmed for an upcoming, one-hour special on HBO Max. 8 pm (7 and 9:45 pm Friday; 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday).

Friday, August 12

Women's Convention 2022

Modeled after the 1977 National Women’s Conference which met in Houston 45 years ago — this three-day convention (held at the George R. Brown Convention Center) will bring together activists focusing on mobilizing electoral power of women ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, in the first major gathering since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Best-selling author Roxane Gay will give the keynote speech on Saturday. Noon. (7 am Saturday and Sunday).

Banksyland

Banksyland is an international, three-day, touring exhibition that immerses audiences in the works of the infamous and elusive artist. The exhibit features more than 80 pieces and installations, including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations. The event takes place in a secret location somewhere in the Downtown Houston area that will only be revealed to ticketholders before the opening of the event. Noon.

ICOSA Collective presents Jaqueline Overby: "Window Dressing XXI" opening reception

Multi-disciplinary artist Jacqueline Overby began as an oil painter and has since moved towards more performative and sculptural efforts, most recently delving into the social practice realm. Overby takes inspiration from childhood cartoon aesthetic, pop cultural standards and her experiences with body dysmorphia. She is interested in the feminine, the masculine, and the non-binary and their relation to exaggerated geometric form, societal expectations and sexual innuendo. On display 24 hours a day through Sunday. 7 pm.

ISHIDA Dance Company presents no speaking left in me

ISHIDA Dance Company presents two nights of world premieres in contemporary dance based on original poetic narratives that invite existential questions. Choreographed by ISHIDA, “sirens” explores victim-rescuer archetypes and how one might step out of that pattern, while “I want to hold, darling” derives from the historical context when families in Spain thousands of years ago buried the dead within their homes and ancestors tenderly watched over them to guide and comfort. 8 pm.

Saturday, August 13

BAM! Art Market

First Saturday Arts Market & The Market at Sawyer Yards are taking a break from the summer heat and will merge under one air-conditioned roof for this market. Visitors will find a variety of fine art mediums and crafts that are not always seen at markets or festivals together. They include art quilts, candles, soap, folk art, collage, pottery, home decor, chocolates and cookies to contemporary, modern and surreal paintings, fine art photography, original handmade jewelry, glass art, and fiber arts. Noon.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents A League of Their Own

Hollywood Sports Movies and the American Dream author Grant Wiedenfeld will introduce this 30th-anniversary screening of the late Penny Marshall's 1992 sports favorite. Tom Hanks stars as a grumpy has-been coach who manages a WWII-era, all-woman baseball team that includes Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell. Copies of Wiedenfeld’s book will be available for purchase at the screening. 2 pm.

Houston Audubon presents Purple Martin Migration Watch Party

From July to September, Houston's Purple Martins spend most of the day feeding on flying insects to build energy for their long journey across the Gulf of Mexico. At dusk, they form large flocks and roost together in preparation for migration. This event (being held every Saturday at Willowbrook Roost, until the end of September) celebrates that unique spectacle. Bringing a chair and an umbrella is recommended. 7:45 pm.

Indian Performing Arts Samskriti presents Incredible India: A Cultural Kaleidoscope

Guide Surender Talwar will take the audience on a cultural journey through regions of India that have a rich artistic heritage. Dancers from the North and the South, from the East and the West, weave a beautiful tapestry of vibrant colors and moods, proudly displaying the splendor of Indian dance in its many forms. Indian Performing Arts Samskriti has a vision of uniting cultural traditions between the East and the West. 8:30 pm.

Sunday, August 14

Trill Burgers Pop-Up at 8th Wonder Brewery

Coming off an epic victory on ABC’s Good Morning America last month, Bun B’s Trill Burgers is coming home to Houston to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the sought-after smash burgers. The first pop-up will be at 8th Wonder Brewery this weekend. (The second will be in front of Houston City Hall in a couple of weekends.) Trill Burgers will offer its full menu, including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Noon.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston presents Festa di Ferragosto

Originally, Feriae Augusti, a set of feasts established by Rome emperor Augustus, had the purpose to provide Roman citizens a longer period of rest after the harvest. Today, Ferragosto is celebrated during the middle of the Italian summer to mark the unofficial start of the summer holiday season. The ICCC will be celebrating the Italian holiday with pizza and movie night with the screening of A Crazy Bunch of Friends, directed by Sergio Colabona. The film will be in Italian with English subtitles. 5:30 pm.

713 Music Hall presents How Did This Get Made?

How Did This Get Made? is one of the top downloaded comedy podcasts, hosted by Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas. Have you ever seen a movie so bad, it’s good? Scheer, Mantzoukas, and Raphael are experts in the best of the worst of cinema. Each episode features the deconstruction and mockery of epically bad films. During this live episode, the audience can participate through asking questions to the hosts, creating impromptu songs for segments, and viewing one-of-a-kind clips. 7 pm.