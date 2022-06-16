Beyoncé breaks the internet with news of wildly anticipated new album

The worldwide Beyhive is buzzing with news of its queen’s big announcement. Houston’s pop culture icon Beyoncé is set to release a new album, her first solo work since the wildly popular and deeply personal 2016 effort, Lemonade.

Streaming service Tidal, which was once backed by Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, broke the news on Twitter, with a simple post in black that reads “Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE, July 29.”

With an album name and drop date set, fans can look forward to — potentially — more works, if Queen Bey’s Instagram status is any clue. Her bio details read “act i” — could Renaissance be a series or compilation?

That’s just another question the Beyhive has pondered lately; fans pointed out that Beyonce’s profile picture was removed off her social media accounts. We now know why.

Variety reports that her new album will feature both dance and country-leaning tracks. Ryan Tedder, leader of One Republic, who co-wrote her 2008 hit “Halo” will contribute, as will other heavy hitters.

So why the album name? CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes that the title could’ve been teased during a past interview, where she told Harper’s Bazaar that after a tough period personally and globally, “I feel a Renaissance emerging.”

British Vogue, which got a sneak listen of works in progress during an interview, described: “Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

Boasting a royal — and astounding — 28 Grammys, Beyoncé hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Everything Is Love, which was a collab with Jay-Z. In Lemonade, she figuratively made the beverage out of lemons after discovering her husband’s infidelity, dealt with the heartache, and slowly recovered.

But now, a Renaissance is coming. Considering the album’s dance and country tunes, this might be the perfect time for a long-awaited Beyoncé return to RodeoHouston.