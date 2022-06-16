Home » Entertainment
queen b is back

Beyoncé breaks the internet with news of wildly anticipated new album



By
Beyoncé
Beyoncé is in the midst of a Renaissance. Beyoncé/Instagram

The worldwide Beyhive is buzzing with news of its queen’s big announcement. Houston’s pop culture icon Beyoncé is set to release a new album, her first solo work since the wildly popular and deeply personal 2016 effort, Lemonade.

Streaming service Tidal, which was once backed by Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, broke the news on Twitter, with a simple post in black that reads “Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE, July 29.”

With an album name and drop date set, fans can look forward to — potentially — more works, if Queen Bey’s Instagram status is any clue. Her bio details read “act i” — could Renaissance be a series or compilation?

 

That’s just another question the Beyhive has pondered lately; fans pointed out that Beyonce’s profile picture was removed off her social media accounts. We now know why.

Variety reports that her new album will feature both dance and country-leaning tracks. Ryan Tedder, leader of One Republic, who co-wrote her 2008 hit “Halo” will contribute, as will other heavy hitters.

So why the album name? CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes that the title could’ve been teased during a past interview, where she told Harper’s Bazaar that after a tough period personally and globally, “I feel a Renaissance emerging.”

British Vogue, which got a sneak listen of works in progress during an interview, described: “Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth.” 

Boasting a royal — and astounding — 28 Grammys, Beyoncé hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Everything Is Love, which was a collab with Jay-Z. In Lemonade, she figuratively made the beverage out of lemons after discovering her husband’s infidelity, dealt with the heartache, and slowly recovered.

But now, a Renaissance is coming. Considering the album’s dance and country tunes, this might be the perfect time for a long-awaited Beyoncé return to RodeoHouston.

