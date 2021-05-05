5 reasons why ballin' rap superstar 50 Cent moved to Houston

"I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later."

And, thus, this is how Curtis Jackson, better known to the world as rapper/TV star/mogul 50 Cent, recently announced that he is now, apparently, a Texan.

The tweet also included news of his upcoming TV project, a true-crime anthology series called Confessions of a Crime Queen, perhaps indicating that he's chosen the Lone Star State as a spot where he can snap up stories for the show.

But, there could be other reasons why Jackson has chosen to live right here, in the state's largest city. Such as:

Lower taxes

Last October, Jackson ranted on Instagram about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's proposed tax plan, sharing a screenshot from a news broadcast claiming Biden wanted to raise taxes in NYC by 62 percent.

"WHAT THE F---! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," read Jackson's Instagram caption. "F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway."

While Jackson later admitted he was screwing around ("F--- Donald Trump, I never liked him," he tweeted), it appears he has taken the same route former Californian Joe Rogan has and moved to a state where the taxes are more comfortable for the wealthy.

He wants to get closer to the local hip-hop action

Since Travis Scott announced last week that his Astroworld Festival will be happening later this year, 50 could be one of the many artists La Flame might call on to perform. And considering how Houston is still a hotbed of hip-hop talent, where we have legends like Bun B and Paul Wall and rising stars like Don Toliver, it would make so much sense if Jackson announced that he's looking for fresh-faced talent around these parts.

His cognac

This one might be a long shot, but we do remember when 50 was going to all the Houston liquor stores, showing off Branson Cognac, the luxury-spirit brand he owns?

Perhaps he sees Houston as a prime location for celebrity alcohol drinkers, especially those who love sipping on some expensive yak from a rapper. Hopefully, Jackson will start hitting clubs and bars soon, dispensing his cognac like the candy man from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Three words: Megan Thee Stallion

We would not be surprised one bit if Jackson moved to H-Town just to get closer to the sexy "Savage" rapper. And since she recently announced she's taking some time off, there is a strong possibility 50 might use this time to, if not collaborate with her on something, then seriously get his woo on.

One word: Lizzo

We also wouldn't put it past him to go after the Houston-raised rapper/singer/flautist. Dude might've saw that provocative selfie she posted on Instagram and thought now might be a good time to head to Texas and start house-hunting.