Travis Scott unleashes wildly anticipated AstroWorld Festival expanded dates

It’s official: Travis Scott will be back to take his fans to the amusement park.

To toast his 29th birthday, Scott announced on April 30 that his Astroworld Festival will return this fall at NRG Park. The third-annual music festival is expanding to two days this year — Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 — due to overwhelming demand as well as rave reviews around the festival’s curated lineup, personally selected by the multi-platinum-selling rapper.

Along with Scott, who always closes things out at the end of the night, past performers have included big names Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Migos, DaBaby, and Marilyn Manson.

The last time the fest happened, in November 2019, it became the largest, single-day, artist-curated music festival in the country, as well as the largest music festival in Scott’s hometown of Houston as the sold-out event played host to over 50,000 fans from across the globe.

The fest will also continue to include rides and attractions, bringing back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of AstroWorld, the legendary and now-defunct amusement park that was located across the street from the current festival grounds after first opening in 1968.

Two-day GA passes will be available for purchase beginning next Wednesday, May 5 at 10 am on the festival website.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now as each of the previous two events has sold out in advance prior to a music lineup being revealed. The festival is also offering several premium VIP packages for those looking to elevate their festival-going experience.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to official charity partner Cactus Jack Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Scott.

Watch the official trailer for the 2021 music festival here.