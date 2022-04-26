Houston's newest amusement park thunders back for big opening after delay

Houston-area families who’ve been eagerly awaiting the reopening of the city’s newest amusement park won’t have to wait much longer. Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures has announced that it will open all attractions on Saturday, April 30.

This comes after the big open in March was delayed, as CultureMap previously reported. Notably, this will be the park’s first season with amusement park rides.

Admission to the park is $44.99 at the gate or $39.99 online. This includes waterpark attractions, Wild Isle (a floating obstacle course on the lake), seven different amusement park rides, axe throwing, archery, a petting zoo, giant maze, and more, per a press release.

Watery fun also comes via one of the largest lazy rivers in Texas, as well as a wave pool that can make the largest waves in Houston, the park promises.

Attendees can also pay for additional activities including ziplines; climbing walls; the Vultures Dive, a freefall activity where guests jump off an 80-foot tower; Eagles Challenge, a ninja-warrior type challenge course; and the Alligator Interaction, where guests can safely swim with live alligators.

Those interested in season passes can secure them for $79.99 on the Big Rivers website.

The park and all attractions will be open on weekends from 11 am – 7 pm, then 11 am-7 pm weekdays beginning May 30. The park will also host weekly “Park After Dark” events, where it will stay open until 11 pm.

“We’ve worked hard this offseason to provide guests with more unique experiences while maintaining affordable pricing. We’ve added over half a dozen amusement park rides in our Fairgrounds section of Big Rivers,” said Monty Galland, CEO of Big Rivers, in a statement. “... at Big Rivers, guests get to enjoy the Waterpark, Adventure Park with exciting activities and now an Amusement Park, all included with daily admission or a season pass. We are so much more than a waterpark, with thrills from wild to mild.”

---

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures, 23101 TX 242, in New Caney, Texas (located 1 mile west of Hwy 59). For more information, tickets, and full schedule, visit

bigriverswaterpark.com.