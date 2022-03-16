Houston's newest amusement park's much-anticipated reopening delayed

Fans of a popular local theme park will have to wait a but for its much-anticipated return. Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures in New Caney will not reopen until April 2, according to an announcement.

Park management cites supply chain issues and staffing shortages for the delay; the venue was slated to open late March.

Construction of the new Big Rivers Fairgrounds has been hampered by the lack of necessary components to craft important infrastructure, the company notes. As CultureMap previously reported, Big Rivers Fairgrounds promises 11 new rides, including:

Rolling Thunder – a spinning rollercoaster

SPINdletop – a pendulum that swings riders a full 360 degrees

Lafitte’s Fury – a rocking pirate ship

Screaming Eagles – a family attraction where the rider controls the flight path

“Big Rivers is dedicated to providing new and amazing family experiences. This is why we built the Fairgrounds, but these equipment shortages have frustrated everyone,” Monty Galland, the developer of Big Rivers Waterpark, noted in a statement. “Construction materials, ride components and more have all been in short supply.”

To deal with staffing issues, Big Rivers is hiring more than 100 additional employees for food and beverage operations, grounds maintenance, ride attendants and lifeguards. Starting pay is $10 per hour, with more available based on position and experience.

The destination is located at 23101 TX 242, New Caney (one mile west of Interstate 69). For more information, tickets or full schedule, visit bigriverswaterpark.com.