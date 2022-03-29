'Wonder'-filled new immersive adventure sets open date in Sugar Land

A new, immersive and interactive experience coming to Sugar Land has set an opening date.

Department of Wonder, a new, 10,000-square-foot venue that stages a mixed-reality fantasy in Sugar Land’s Town Square (2180 Lone Star Dr.), will open on April 24, producers announced.

Tickets are on sale now and from March 28 through April 23, those interested can take advantage of an exclusive presale offer, which includes a 25 percent discount on standard ticket prices. Prices run $39 for adults, $29 for children (ages 4-13 years old), $29 for seniors ages 65 and older, and free for children under 3-years-old.

Visitors can expect a mix of theatrical production, projection mapping, and touchless, gesture-based puzzles and inputs, according to a press release. Wielding a light-gathering lantern, guests are tasked with unraveling stories and solving puzzles amidst a fantastical universe of interactive experiences and colorful characters.

Attendees will roam through a number of unique spaces for one hour, where they interact with both a physical and digital reality. The totally lit experience was forged by an acclaimed creative team of storytellers; recognizable names include Academy Award-winning director Brandon Oldenburg and Emmy Award-winning director Limbert Fabian.

“It’s like stepping inside a film as the main character and being bestowed an epic quest,” said Oldenburg in a statement. “We think it’s the next evolution of location-based entertainment.”

Houston fans of immersive and interactive have no shortage of options, with Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and the stellar space odyssey The Infinite all currently running.

---

Department of Wonder opens on April 24 at Sugar Land Town Square, 2180 Lone Star Dr. For tickets and more information, visit the official website.