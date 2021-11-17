New immersive experience brings art of Frida Kahlo to life in Houston

Art lovers will have the chance to step inside the world of iconic artist Frida Kahlo when the exhibition Frida: Immersive Dream comes to Houston in the near future.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive (the same company behind the "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston" exhibition currently on display here), Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, the exhibition will be a space where visitors can explore the world through the eyes of the Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork.

According to the exhibition's website, visitors will see the Mexico-born artist’s work come to life on a grand scale thanks to large-scale projections accompanied by a musical score. Guests will be able to discover the people, events, and obstacles that made Kahlo the extraordinary woman she was.

Kahlo’s art has been described as magic realism, which blends realistic depictions of her life with fantastical elements to reflect her inner thoughts and struggles. The exhibition will use state-of-the-art technology to provide a 360-degree experience inside the colorful and vibrant world of Kahlo's artwork.

The exhibition, which is also heading to Dallas and five other North American cities, has no specific dates or location at this point; more information is expected to come soon. Anyone interested in updates can sign up at immersive-frida.com.