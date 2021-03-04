Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

As we all know, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate and said that the state is "100 percent open." Understandably, many will proceed with caution.

Fortunately, this weekend offers a mix of virtual and in-person offerings. Stay safe and enjoy the welcome sunshine. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, March 4

Houston French Film Festival at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

The MFAH's French Film Festival just started on Wednesday and, even though most theaters remain closed, MFAH audiences can still virtually enjoy French films this month (aka the international month of French Culture). Ten films will be shown, including comedies like Quentin Dupieux’s Keep an Eye Out, dramas like Faithful (starring Vincent Lacoste and Vicky Krieps), and other selections that will make you get your je ne sais quoi on. The festival will run through Sunday, March 28. 7 pm.

Asia Society Texas Center presents A Transformed Post-Pandemic World: Conversation With CNN's Fareed Zakaria

Join Asia Society Texas Center for a conversation with renowned journalist Fareed Zakaria on how this pandemic is speeding up history, a glimpse into the world already in the making and how our choices today can affect the future. In his book Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World, Zakaria helps his audience to begin thinking beyond the immediate effects of COVID-19. The virtual event will be moderated by Mustafa Tameez, CEO of Outreach Strategists, and will also be free to the public. 7:30 pm.

Friday, March 5

Aperio presents The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires is a modern tango masterpiece for a solo violin-and-string orchestra, cast here in a unique arrangement by Leonid Desyatnikov. The concert will be conducted by Aperio’s resident conductor Marlon Chen, featuring Chloé Trevor as violin soloist in a reprise performance from the ensemble’s 2019 Miller Outdoor Theatre concert. An artist talk with Ms. Trevor follows the performance. The concert will be available to stream through Friday, March 12. 7:30 pm

Improv Houston presents Jeremy Piven

We don't know how or when it happened, but Jeremy Piven is a comedian now. The Emmy-winning actor, best known his role as savage Hollywood agent Ari Gold from the HBO show (and eventual movie) Entourage, has been touring comedy clubs for a while now. Judging by what we've seen from past stand-up performances, he'll most likely talk about his junk and/or his experiences in Hollywood and/or his experiences with his junk in Hollywood. 7:30 and 9:45 pm (7 and 9:30 pm Saturday).

Saturday, March 6

Eastside Market Outdoor Pop-Up Shopping Event

This outdoor market returns for another round this weekend. The first Eastside Market (held in January) was such a hit that they decided to make this a recurring event. The stylish event will be held at the Très Chic parking lot, across from Kirby Ice House. Bovine & Barley's Adult Cocktail Truck will be there, as well as other delicious, food truck options. Attendees and vendors must wear masks. 9 am.

Redbud Gallery presents "Ex Libris" opening reception

Redbud Gallery will present a selection of “Ex Libris,” an exhibition of bookplates from the Old and New Worlds. The custom of affixing bookplates to books began in Germany in the mid-15th century. This exhibition will feature creations not made to show ownership of books, but rather the lost art of Ex Libris, designed to show the beauty of classical printmaking techniques. The exhibition will remain on display through Tuesday, March 30. Noon.

Sunday, March 7

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Kazuo Ishiguro

Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro will give a short reading from his new novel Klara and the Sun, followed by a conversation with fiction writer Jim Shepard. This livestream event, part of the 40th anniversary, 2020/2021 Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series, will be accessible from the Inprint website. Details on how to access the reading will be provided to season subscribers and to those who purchase general admission tickets in the Eventbrite email receipt. 5 pm.

Raya and the Last Dragon at Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema

Do you wanna stick it to all those Star Wars nerds who thought The Last Jedi was trash? Take your ride up to Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema and check out the latest, computer-animated action/adventure/fantasy from the folks at Disney. This movie has Kelly Marie Tran (she of Jedi — who got seriously trolled) starring as a warrior who, along with her pet companion Tuk Tuk, tracks down the last dragon in order to finally stop the force terrorizing her land. 7 pm.