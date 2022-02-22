Houston hip-hop legend Bun B reveals 4 new acts for his trill rodeo Takeover

Houston hip-hop icon Bun B will make history as the first Black male rodeo headliner from Houston when he takes the stage March 11 for Bun B’s H-Town Takeover. Now, the rapper/philanthropist/CultureMap Tastemaker Awards host/burger vendor is shaking things up again with a show update.

Four new acts will join his H-Town Takeover, which honors RodeoHouston’s Black Heritage Day, Bun B and the rodeo announced.

The Takeover already boasts some of H-Town’s most legendary rappers to ever hoist a mic: Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, and Z-Ro. Joining the legends on the lineup now are Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J, and H-Town.

Individual tickets for the March 11 Takeover performance are on sale online; prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

“Everything is bigger in Texas—no reason why my H-Town Takeover shouldn’t be," Bun B tells CultureMap. “Still more to come!”

Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman echoed the excitement: “Thanks to Bun B for helping us put this group of Houston rap legends together,” he said in a statement. “We think this all-star list will make an unforgettable Black Heritage Day performance.”

The significance of the show isn’t lost on proud Port Arthur native Bun B. “I understand the cultural significance of being not just a Black man, but a Black rapper headlining the Rodeo,” he told CultureMap in September 2021. “There’s a lot of expectations. There’s also gonna be a lot of people counting on me to fail. So, I wanna prove my supporters right and my haters wrong.”

With a lineup like this, it’s hard to imagine the Houston rap statesman failing.