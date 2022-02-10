Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend

Sports fans are clamoring around their TVs this weekend, as the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics dominate screens. Before those events, some gripping theater, choice comedy, and striking symphony await. Those who want to emulate Team USA in the Olympics can compete — in a beer Olympics.

Also, fans of the Golden Girls can enjoy a tribute performance — by puppets — and a Super Bowl Sunday soul food fest before the Big Game.

Game on! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, February 10

Bo’s Place presents Hearts of Hope Luncheon

Event co-chairs Daisy and John White, Niccole White Greeley, MD and Christopher Greeley, MD, and Jacqueline White Arribas and Alfredo Arribas, DDS will present this annual luncheon. It will feature a reception, award presentation, and guest speaker Ann Christense, the first woman to chair the English Department at the University of Houston and a former Bo’s Place support group participant. Christensen will share her experiences after the death of her husband. 11:30 am.

Discovery Green presents The Shape of Houston with James Glassman

Perhaps best known as the Houstorian, James Glassman is a visual artist and writer with a deep love for telling the story of Houston. He will present a chat about the symbols, colors, and shapes that make Houston unique. The talk will be held on the Hess deck overlooking The Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO. Two of the 24 sculptures were designed based off Houstonians’ answer to the question: What’s the shape of Houston? Glassman’s talk delves into that question in detail. 7:30 pm.

Improv Houston presents Aries Spears

Ever since Chicago native Aries Spears was 14 years old, he has been a force to be reckoned with in the comedy scene throughout America. His quick wit, charisma and ferociously aggressive style of comedy have earned him critical acclaim, high accolades, and above all, a busy schedule. He has been a regular on Fox’s Mad TV, appeared in feature films, and continually tours the country with his stand-up. 8 pm (7:30 and 9:45 pm Friday and 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday).

Friday, February 11

Exalted Arts Theatre Company presents The Grace Cabaret Experience, Greatest Love of All

This event exhibits music and songs that reflect on the love of the Father to the people of the world, amid some other special selections, during the month of love. Replete with familiar songs of grace and love, the night promises to be a time of renewal as you bask in a theatrical reminder of how much you are loved. Featured artists include Lynn Menzer, Jason Oby of Houston Ebony Opera and others. 7:30 pm (3 and 7:30 pm Saturday; 3 pm Sunday).

Alley Theatre presents Amerikin

Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy’s advice and tries to join a white supremacist group … but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Alley All New Festival, this play follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry. Through Sunday, March 13. 8 pm (2 and 7:30 pm Sunday).

Houston Symphony presents Romantic French Masterworks

Music of the remarkable Boulanger sisters anchors this program of shimmering French masterworks, led by renowned French conductor Fabien Gabel. Nadia Boulanger goes down in history as the greatest composition teacher of all time, and the outstanding Alexandra Dariescu performs her Fantaisie Variée for Piano and Orchestra. Then, star vocalists join the orchestra for Lili Boulanger’s Scenes from Faust et Hélène. The Saturday performance will be available to livestream. 8 pm.

Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus Live

This Off-Broadway hit comedy is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times No. 1 best-selling book by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. Sexy and fast-paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids. 8 pm (4 and 8 pm Saturday).

Saturday, February 12

Lawndale Art and Performance Center presents 2021/2022 Artist Studio Program Exhibition

Lawndale Art and Performance Center presents this program featuring Ryan Crowley, Loc Huynh, and Jamire Williams. Crowley is a sculptor who likens his process of making sculpture to dancing with an off-kilter washing machine. Huynh received his MFA in drawing and painting from the University of North Texas in 2020 and his BFA from Texas State University in 2016. And Williams is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice spans experimental jazz, performance, and sculpture. Through Saturday, April 30. 11 am.

Lunar New Year Celebration at The Galleria

If you didn't get enough of the Year of the Tiger fun last weekend, The Galleria and Asia Society Texas Center is giving you another two days of cultural awareness through live music and dance performances. In addition, children and families are encouraged to participate in cultural craft activities that showcase the different countries and cultures that celebrate this holiday. Activities include take-home packets, calligraphy painting and more. Noon.

Revelry on Richmond Winter Beer Olympics

In honor of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Revelry on Richmond is hosting a special Winter Beer Olympics. Grab your family, friends, or fellow coworkers for a Saturday full of outdoor games. All you need is a team of four. All players must play at least five events consisting of giant beer pong, corn hole, ring toss, b-ball shootout, flip cup tic tac toe, and speed connect 4. Teams will get bonus points if they dress up in uniforms. Admission is $20 per team; prizes will be rewarded to first, second, and third place. First place will receive $400 cash and trophy, 2nd place $100 cash and a $100 gift card, and third will get a $100 gift card.⁠1 pm.

That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody

This brand-new show parodies classic Golden Girls moments — with puppets. Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted putdown. The production gets into Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life. 2 pm.

Conroe Symphony Orchestra presents Love Story

The Conroe Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor Darla McBryde (from Sam Houston University) presents this Valentine’s Day weekend love-fest. celebrates the timeless theme of love with a span of melodies such as Romeo and Juliet Overture by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, "Where Do I Begin?" from Love Story by Francis Lai, the theme from Somewhere in Time by John Barry and many more. 7:30 pm.

Sunday, February 13

Houston Super Bowl Sunday Soul Food Festival

The Houston Super Bowl Sunday Soul Food Festival will feature soul food from several different local Houston restaurants and caterers. We're talking about Joey D's Gumbo, Treena's Mobile BBQ, Cafe Kottu, Jessie's Cake Suite, Wacky Dills and oh-so-many more. There will also be several other small business vendors including clothing, accessories, jewelry, bath & body, men's wear, health, and more. 2 pm.

Houston Symphony presents An Afternoon with Itzhak Perlman

The Houston Symphony will spend an unforgettable afternoon with the reigning virtuoso of violin, Itzhak Perlman. In this special multi-media program, Perlman will tell fascinating stories from his life and career, share personal photos from his archives, introduce footage from the Grammy-nominated Itzhak documentary, and perform live onstage with his longtime friend and pianist Rohan De Silva. 2:30 pm.

Melanin Muse Art presents "Art Lovers"

"Art Lovers" is an art exhibition that features 50 artworks of Black love. This event will feature a paint-and-sip or speed-dating session as a couple or single. Enjoy live poetry and music provided by local Houston artists and a live band. Watch as live art is painted by Houston artist Audrii. Drinks are available at the cash bar and there will be a chef on-site. Whether you're alone or you have somebody, you gotta show up and take in all the love. 6 pm.