9 roaring Lunar New Year events to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in Houston

Houstonians of every background are celebrating Chinese New Year — this year known as the Year of the Tiger. That means locals can expect fun, family-friendly events that celebrate the vibrancy of the Chinese culture on Saturday, February 5.

Our roundup includes arts, crafts, and activities for kids, plus energetic parties for adults, with some acrobatic and martial arts fun thrown in for good measure. Don your red attire for these festive happenings, the perfect way to toast Houston's diaspora.

Asia Society Texas Center's free celebration will have lion dancing, as well as ticketed performances by Huaxing Arts Group, food vendors on site and a variety of art and craft activities including Chinese calligraphy and papercutting, tiger hat crafts, zodiac games, and a photo booth with costumed Peking Opera performers. 11 am.

Casa Mibellarosa will have its very first Lunar New Year celebration. Watch some amazing and athletic lion dancing by Houston Lion Kings. Lotus Seafood and Boba Babes HTX will also have cajun food and boba drinks for the event. Noon.

Over at Chapman & Kirby, the ITZATRAP! DJs will be throwing a no-cover shindig, featuring live music from Kidstylez, E-Rik, Tangen and Huezo. And there will be a lion dance at midnight. Don't forget to bring some donations for good luck. 10 pm.

Children's Museum Houston will have a day of performances and inspired activities celebrating the Year of the Tiger. Become immersed in Houston's diverse Asian heritage as the museum brings out lion dancers, origami, lei-making and tiger mask-making. 10 am.

Chinese Community Center of Houston will have a free full-day, family-friendly outdoor event featuring a wide variety of cultural and family activities, food vendors, community center/Lunar New Year merchandise and exciting performances. 10 am.

The Galleria will have Lunar New Year-themed activities, starting with lion dance performance on Saturday and live performances & family activities on Sunday. Also, discover Lunar New Year-themed productions, gifts and promotions at Balenciaga, Fendi, Gucci, and more. 3 pm (Noon Sunday).

For the party at Heights House Hotel, attendees will receive complimentary cocktails and complimentary Topo Chico. A lion dance performance by the Nu Vuong Hot Bins Lion Dance Team will begin at 7:30 pm. There will also be an opportunity for multiple prizes, including 100 lucky red envelopes containing cash. 6 pm.

River Oaks District's celebration will feature a preview of Soaring Phoenix's traditional dragon dancing and acrobatics performance. Soaring Phoenix's resources are used to aid various organizations serving underserved communities and orphanages in Vietnam. 3 pm.

Viet Hoa Center will have a two-day, Year of the Tiger extravaganza. Expect lion dancing, martial-arts demonstrations and New Year music. There will also be plenty of boba tea around for adults and kids. 11 am.