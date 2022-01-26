The Bachelor announces big Houston episode and downtown watch party

Houston reality TV fans are having a busy week. First comes news that Top Chef has announced its Houston-specific dates.

Now, fans of ABC’s The Bachelor can clamor to a watch party for a Houston-specific episode starring Clayton Echard and his Houston home, the C. Baldwin Hotel, on Monday January 31, at 7 pm.

The event will (natch) be held at the C. Baldwin (400 Dallas St.); those interested can RSVP here.

As Instagrammers are most likely aware, Echard posted up at the downtown hotel for the ep. Expect to see sites around town as Echard and the ladies venture around the city. Look for the Baldwin hotel and NRG Stadium to be prominently featured.

To that end, as the quipster Reality Steve notes, there may be a flag football game in the episode: “There are unconfirmed reports that Clayton’s women have been installed as 3 pt favorites against the Texans for tmrws group date. Should be a close one,” he noted back in October.

If Echard is familiar, that’s because he was first introduced as one of Michelle Young’s suitors in Season 18 of The Bachelorette. He won over the Minneapolis school teacher and even her middle school students, but was famously — and somewhat surprisingly — sent home.

Will Clayton find love in Houston? No telling, but it’s always nice to see H-Town landmarks on the national stage.