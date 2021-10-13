The Bachelor insider reports new season now filming in Houston

Houston reality TV hounds are having their best year ever. Fresh off news that Top Chef’s 19th season is being produced here, word is ABC’s The Bachelor is also filming Season 26 in the Bayou City.

“Cast & crew are staying at the C Baldwin Curio Collection by Hilton in Houston,” tweets Reality Steve, the de facto source on all things Bachelor.

Adding to rumor mill from October 12, Steve notes:

“For the football group date @ NRG Stadium today, Texans starting center Justin Britt is a frmr [sic] teammate of Clayton’s at U of Missouri. I expect him to be part of the date.”

Clayton would be Clayton Echard, who Bachelor host Jessie Palmer essentially confirmed on Instagram as this season’s star. Echard pursued a career in the NFL before now seemingly pursuing TV stardom.

A source familiar with Inner Loop happenings tells CultureMap that downtown is teeming with Bachelor production staff. Notably, social media is popping off with snaps of Palmer’s various Houston visits. Texts to us from industry insiders confirm that Non-Disclosure Agreements are firmly in place, so for now, mum is — officially — the word.

Quite the quipster, Reality Steve notes that this season may feature a flag football game. “There are unconfirmed reports that Clayton’s women have been installed as 3 pt favorites against the Texans for tmrws group date. Should be a close one,” Steve fires off.

Well played, sir. Well played.

The Bachelor is slated to premiere in January 2022.