oaks for everyone
Houston nonprofit plants its 1,000,000th tree in downtown park
Local nonprofit Trees for Houston (TFH) celebrated an incredible milestone on Thursday, February 5, by planting its one millionth tree — a live oak — during a ceremony at Sam Houston Park with Mayor John Whitmire and other community leaders in attendance.
"Founded in 1983 as the Live Oak Society, TFH has helped plant, source, distribute, and care for trees across Houston’s streetscapes, parks, trails, and schools — strengthening neighborhoods and long-term resilience," said Whitmire. “I congratulate Trees For Houston on this important milestone. Trees bring beauty and shade to our neighborhoods and improve the air we breathe. Each tree is a symbol of our resilience and reflects who we are as a city today — and the legacy we are building for the future.”
Other attendees included Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Mister McKinney of the Heritage Society, Abner Lyons, Ashley De Leon from Harris County Precinct 4, and Commissioner Lesley Briones. Representatives from Chevron applauded the contribution of Chevron Tree Nursery in Trees for Houston's work.
Houston is an incredibly green city, with an estimated 49,624 trees per square mile making it one of the most forested metropolises in America. The oak tree in particular is a symbol of Houston history, with several trees like the Three Sisters of Montrose being major landmarks. Keeping a robust canopy over Houston has always been a point of pride.
However, the past four decades have been very hard on Houston's trees. Climate change, drought, insects, and rocketing temperatures have severely weakened the trees in Harris County. The Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University estimates that for every two trees planted or regenerated in the city, one is lost. This makes the work of Trees for Houston even more necessary.
"Reaching one million trees is a milestone built over four decades by volunteers, supporters, and partners who believed Houston’s neighborhoods deserve a healthier, greener future," said Barry Ward, executive director of Trees For Houston."This milestone is a moment to reflect and to take the next step: planting and distributing more trees, strengthening the care that helps them thrive, and growing partnerships that can extend this impact beyond Houston over time."
The one millionth tree was planted next to the Kellum-Noble House, Houston's oldest standing structure. Built in 1847, the house became the residence for the keepers of Houston's first municipal park, making it the perfect place to celebrate such a landscaping feat.