want to ride my bicycle
Houston's citywide bike ride goes west with 3 routes for 2026
Once again, Houstonians have the opportunity to explore their city on a lengthy bike ride. The Tour de Houston returns Sunday, April 26, Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced.
Presented by the Apache Corporation, an oil and gas company, the annual ride began in 2005 as a way to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Houston neighborhoods.
Similar to last year’s route, riders will begin and end at Discovery Green and the Avenida Plaza in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center. With distances of 10, 20, and 45 miles, the ride is open to beginners, intermediates, and those training for te MS 150. Riders will travel west through downtown, Memorial Park, Tanglewood, Piney Point Village, Bunker Hill Village, and Briar Forest — almost all the way to Highway 6 — before returning.
Along the route, cyclists will have the opportunity to take breaks at rest stops with music and entertainment, as well as medical support and on-site bike mechanics. Upon returning to downtown, riders can stay for a post-ride party at Discovery Green with food and drinks, music, and an expo with local bike shops and bike clubs.
“I’m grateful to Apache for their longstanding support of this event and our community. Tour de Houston is something that cyclists of all ages and abilities truly look forward to each year,” Mayor Whitmire said in a statement. “It’s a great way to experience our city from a new perspective while directly supporting our beautification and reforestation work through Re-Plant Houston. I encourage everyone to ride, volunteer, or support this year’s event.”
RePlant is a program through the Houston Parks and Recreation Department that increases the amount of canopy trees in the city. Since 2005, the event has raised more than $1.2 million for the RePLant project.
Registration is open now. Riders are encouraged to sign up before the price increases from $50 (kids 12 and under $35).