rodeo year-round
RodeoHouston expands with massive $300M livestock complex off Hwy 288
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has unveiled an ambitious plan to build a massive new livestock and agricultural complex. Scheduled to debut in 2029, the dedicated facility will allow HLSR to hold events year-round, among other benefits.
Located on land the rodeo owns that’s about five miles from Reliant Park at the northwest corner of Airport Blvd and Highway 288, the new facility will consist of three, air-conditioned buildings with more than 1 million square feet of space. They’re divided into two large barns (approximately 430,000 square feet each) and a 140,000-square-foot central building. The facility will also include a covered, outdoor cattle yard that will be 105,000 square feet.
Notably, the central building will include a 5,000-seat arena that will host exhibitions, concerts, and other events. The total project is expected to cost approximately $300 million, according to a representative.
Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, tells CultureMap that Reliant Arena, the building where these events are currently held, has reached the end of its useful life. Rather than pay to renovate or replace that building, the rodeo chose to build this new facility for the flexibility it will provide.
“If we built it at Reliant Park, then based on our lease, we really only have it in March,” Boleman says. “This allows us a second campus to activate year-round.”
The new facility will offer a number of other benefits over Reliant Arena, including shorter wait times during move-in and move-out, more room for the exhibitors’ friends and families, and the ability to host events year-round in a climate-controlled space, according to press materials.
During the run of the rodeo, the facility will host events such as the horse show, livestock show, junior and open breeding shows, archery competitions, educational contests, and more. During the rest of the year, the rodeo plans to use the facility for other educational events, fundraisers, and even the occasional concert.
All other rodeo events — including the carnival, cowboy competitions, nightly concert, etc. — will remain at Reliant Park. The rodeo’s transportation committee will operate shuttles for people who are participating in events at both the new facility and Reliant Park.
From Boleman’s perspective, the new facility enhances the overall rodeo experience. He compares it to the Houston Texans’ decision to build a new headquarters and practice facility in Cypress while still playing games at Reliant Stadium.
“This is not a relocation,” Boleman says. “Reliant Park is still our home. We’ll still activate it during showtime. It’s taking us to another level. It’s part of our long term vision of expansion.”
“This investment is another strong example of Houston standing as a premier destination for agriculture, education and world-class events,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement. “It expands educational opportunities for young people, strengthens our city’s reputation, and does so without placing any burden on taxpayers. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues to be a great partner to the Houston community.”