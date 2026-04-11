The Toyota Center is getting some major upgrades. Unveiled Wednesday, April 8, the $180 million "Toyota Center Reimagined" plan includes a new outdoor atrium and a comprehensive set of upgrades to both the downtown stadium’s public areas and its suites.
In comments at today’s Houston City Council meeting, Mayor John Whitmire stated that the costs of the project will be divided between the state and Clutch City Sports & Entertainment, billionaire Tilman J. Fertitta’s company that operates the Toyota Center, CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports. The stadium serves as the home of the Houston Rockets and the soon-to-return Houston Comets. It also hosts concerts and other events.
“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to continually invest in Houston and deliver a world-class experience for the millions of guests who visit Toyota Center and downtown Houston each year,” Fertitta said in a statement. “Toyota Center Reimagined will elevate the guest experience, introduce dynamic new gathering spaces, and ensure Toyota Center remains one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the country.”
The highlight of the plan is a new, 20,000-square-foot atrium that will be built at the corner of Polk and La Branch. Intended to serve as a new entrance for Toyota Center, it will feature a covered, outdoor space for pre-game events as well as a 5,000-square-foot lounge for season ticket holders.
In addition, the plans will double the size of the Rockets and Comets team store. Other changes to the exterior include reconfiguring the Bell Street entrance to provide fans with a view of the bowl and upgrade to the skybridge that connects the Toyota Center with its adjacent parking garage.
Inside, all of the venue’s luxury suites will be upgraded with new interiors and refreshed sightlines. Behind-the-scenes changes include improvements to the stadium’s fiber cable network and Wi-Fi systems to support broadcasts both inside and out.
The project will also build two new gathering spaces:
- The Summit Club, a 6,000-square-foot space on the suite level with dining and lounge spaces.
- The Sky Bar and HOU Market, a 5,000-square-foot space on the upper concourse with views of downtown
Work on the project will begin when the Houston Rockets season ends. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027, ahead of the Republican National Convention that will take place in the summer of 2028.
"This is a significant milestone for both the Houston Rockets and the City of Houston,” said Harris County–Houston Sports Authority CEO Ryan Walsh. “As the steward of Houston’s sports venues, including Toyota Center, the Harris County–Houston Sports Authority is proud to partner in this important investment. The modernization of the arena is a critical step in maintaining Houston’s competitive edge as the premier destination for major events. These upgrades will not only elevate the fan experience, but also strengthen our ability to attract high-profile events, drive tourism, and generate economic impact across the region.”
Toyota Center isn’t the only downtown venue getting a facelift. The George R. Brown Convention Center is currently in the midst of a project that will add an additional 700,000 square feet of space, among other improvements.