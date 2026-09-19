This Week's Hot Headlines
2 favorite Houston Mexican restaurants return and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, featuring the return of two staple Mexican restaurants and the richest Houstonians of them all. Read on for our most popular stories, then head here to plan your weekend.
1. 2 treasured Houston Mexican restaurants reopen after brief closures. Two staple Houston-area Mexican restaurants are making comebacks after brief closures. Picos has already returned to service, while El Tiempo Cantina’s Webster location isn’t far behind.
2. 12 things to know in Houston food: Openings, closings, and meal deals. A successful hand roll restaurant continues to grow, a Chinese American restaurant quietly signs off, and a popular Houston chef shows off his Peruvian heritage. Plus, Houstonians can eat cold noodles for a good cause.
3. Houston oil tycoon is city's richest billionaire for 2026, Forbes finds. The richest billionaires in America have a collective worth of $8 trillion in 2026, a staggering $1.4 trillion increase since last year, says Forbes. And one local billionaire has regained the title as Houston's wealthiest resident.
Hildebrand is the richest Houstonian. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
4. Beard Award-winning Latin chef dishes on big Houston move and menu overhaul. On this episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Douglas Rodriguez and Bari Hospitality Group co-owner Pedro Teyuca join CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss Exilio Latin Flair, the company’s pan-Latin restaurant in Montrose.
5. Food & Wine's Best New Chef list includes Gulf Coast-obsessed Houstonian. A Houston chef is basking in the national spotlight. Food & Wine magazine has named Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition executive chef Lucas McKinney to its 2026 class of Best New Chefs.