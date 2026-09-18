farmville
Rodeo Houston reveals name, breaks ground on $300M agricultural complex
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed the name of its $300 million livestock and agricultural complex. Dubbed The Farm, which stands for Furthering our Agriculture and Ranching Mission, HLSR also broke ground on the facility, which is scheduled to open in 2029.
The naming process began with suggestions from rodeo volunteers before being narrowed down to finalists, which were shared with the general public on social media. The other possibilities included “Agriculture and Western Heritage Complex,” “Champions Campus,” “Heritage Agricultural Complex,” and “Mission Heritage Park.”
Located about five miles from Relant Park on approximately 350 acres of land that the rodeo owns at the northwest corner of Airport Blvd and Highway 288, the new facility will consist of three, air-conditioned buildings with more than 1 million square feet of space. They’re divided into two large barns (approximately 430,000 square feet each) and a 140,000-square-foot central building. The facility will also include a covered, outdoor cattle yard that will be 105,000 square feet.
Notably, the central building will include a 5,000-seat arena that will host exhibitions, concerts, and other events. The total project is expected to cost approximately $300 million.
"As we move toward our centennial, the groundbreaking of The Farm reflects our commitment to building not only a world-class facility, but a stronger future for Texas youth and agriculture," said Wesley Sinor, chairman of the board of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "The impact of what begins today will be felt for generations."
During the run of the rodeo, the facility will host events such as the horse show, livestock show, junior and open breeding shows, archery competitions, educational contests, and more. During the rest of the year, the rodeo plans to use the facility for other educational events, fundraisers, and even the occasional concert.
All other rodeo events — including the carnival, cowboy competitions, nightly concert, etc. — will remain at Reliant Park. The rodeo’s transportation committee will operate shuttles for people who are participating in events at both the new facility and Reliant Park.
"With today's groundbreaking and the unveiling of The Farm, we are laying the foundation for the future of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Chris Boleman, HLSR president and CEO. "This facility will serve as a year-round destination for agriculture, education and community, ensuring our mission continues to grow and benefit Texas youth for generations."