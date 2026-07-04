This Week's Hot Headlines
Celebrated Houston chef opens Midtown restaurant and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from exciting restaurant openings to the best places to work. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this complete guide to 4th of July fireworks and fun.
1. Beard-recognized Houston chef serves up fresh concept in Midtown high-rise. One of Houston’s most acclaimed hospitality groups has opened a new wellness-focused concept in a Midtown high-rise. The Branch is the latest concept from Lucille’s Hospitality Group.
2. 24 Houston companies declared best places to work by U.S. News. A new ranking of the best employers has named 95 Texas companies among the best places to work in the South, and two dozen of them are based here in the Houston metro.
3. Houston restaurateur opens new shop stocked with his favorite products. The new Levi Goode Shop, from the Houston restaurateur, is an online store that offers a range of products he uses and recommends.
4. New owner plans thoughtful growth for Texas burger chain Hopdoddy. Austin-born chain Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now under new ownership. Founders Table Restaurant Group has acquired the burger business and aims to apply its "robust non-traditional licensing program" as it grows.
5. Veteran Houston chef's vibrant new cafe now open at the Menil Collection. Visitors to the Menil Collection once again have a compelling, on-campus dining option. Chrôma, the new restaurant from veteran Houston chef and restaurateur Claire Smith, is now open daily.
The main dining room at Chroma. Courtesy of Chroma