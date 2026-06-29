Goode stuff
Houston restaurateur opens new shop stocked with his favorite products
Recently, Goode launched the Levi Goode Shop, an online store that sells a range of products he uses and recommends. It’s designed to appeal to “fellow connoisseurs of good products made right and designed to last,” according to a release.
“In my career as a chef and restaurant owner, I’ve come across my fair share of tools of the trade and I’ve come to value products that are made to last,” Goode said. “The items in this shop are meant to weather everyday use and still continue to get better with time. Everything I’m selling in the shop is something I’ve worked with and can attest to.”
The selections include either an 18 or 22-inch discada, a wide, flat steel pan that’s meant to be used over a roaring fire. Like all of the products in the shop, it includes a lengthy write-up by Goode.
“I’ve cooked over just about everything this state can throw at you, from cast-iron heirlooms to custom pits built by friends who know their way around a torch. But when you want real connection around a fire, when you need to feed a crowd with bold, honest flavor, nothing performs like a discada,” he writes.
Other products include a Stetson, a canvas apron, and seasoning blends. Shoppers will even find a candle inspired by the aromas people experience when they dine at Credence.
“It opens with the sweetness of toasted pecan, layered with the honest earthiness of oak and mesquite. Those woods have flavored fires and kitchens across this state for generations. Then there’s a quiet ribbon of aged whiskey that adds warmth and depth, like the last pour of the evening shared with people you love,” Goode writes.